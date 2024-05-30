A ‘taxi man had to pull aside because he was crying’ after hearing Kate Middleton's cancer news

Kate Middleton has been named the royal family's “greatest asset” and “jewel in the crown” as she receives worldwide support for cancer diagnosis and treatment. Calls for Princess Kate Middleton's swift recovery amid global outpouring of love (AP Photo/Gero Breloer, File)(AP)

Kate's cancer diagnosis news has touched everyone in the country, irrespective of their classes, from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to a cab driver. “When I got the news of her illness, even the taxi man had to pull aside because he was crying,” royal commentator Lizzie Cundy told GBNA.

“That’s how much she means to people. That’s how much she’s in our lives.”

The Princess of Wales is currently staying at the royal Sandringham Estate with the Middleton and Welsh families, as she continues her recovery and preventive chemotherapy

Kate ‘is returning to public life’ any time soon

Vanity Fair reported earlier this Wednesday that Kate “has turned a corner” and is “tolerating” chemotherapy “medication.”

Earlier this year, Kate shared her cancer diagnosis through a video on March 22. Since then, she has not attended any public engagements.

Despite her absence, the outpouring of love and concern for her well-being has not waned. Buckingham Palace is flooded with “tens of thousands” of get-well-soon cards and gifts from fans.

GBN America’s host, Nana Akua, said it was a “good sign” for the royal family that Kate was seen “out and about” with Prince William and their children.

But that does “not an indication that she is returning to public life” any time soon.

A royal also backed Kate saying, “No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine. The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year,” per Daily Mail.

Echoing Akua's sentiment, commentator Cundy said it was “fantastic news” that Kate was seen “out and about.”

Kate is Royal Family’s ‘greatest asset’

“Globally, everyone is asking how is Catherine? Everyone loves her, everyone is worried about her. So a glimpse of just seeing her out and about is a wonderful thing,” Cundy told GBNA while discussing about the Princess.

Cundy expressed that the Princess was “taking her time to come back to public service”, and it gave her joy.

“She knows that the whole world’s eye is going to be watching her, and she needs to be fully well,” Cundy said.

“I think it’s a great thing. It just shows how worldwide she’s actually loved. Everyone wants the best for her and can’t wait to see her.”

Akua shared that even the “younger generations also love her”.

“It’s true. Even my daughter rolls her eyes when I say ‘what do you think of Meghan Markle?’ When I say ‘what about Princess Catherine?’, she goes, ‘oh, we love Catherine, she’s amazing, she’s so cool’. And so the younger generation love her, she really is amazing.”

The admiration for the Princess of Wales extends beyond her personal charm and Cundy didn’t hesitate to express this, claiming that Kate is the “greatest asset” for the monarchy’s future. “We all wish her well. She is the Royal Family’s greatest asset. She is the jewel in the crown,” she remarked.

The commentator concluded, “We feel we actually know her. We miss her, we love her, we want her back. But it’s really great news that she’s out and about, it’s great news for everyone.”