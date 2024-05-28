‘Wounded’ Prince William bracing from a second Prince Harry memoir, claims royal author

A royal insider has suggested that “wounded” Prince William may have to brace himself for a second memoir from his brother, Prince Harry. Prince William braces for potential second memoir from Prince Harry(Reuters)

Prince Harry's first book, Spare, was released last year. It “gave away so many secrets” and moments of royal families.

Royal author Robert Hardman highlighted the lingering “trust issue” between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family, noting that the Duke of Sussex “gave away so many secrets” in his memoir.

“The problem that exists is, at the moment, there is still a trust issue. People are still very wounded, particularly Prince William, that these intimate private childhood family moments all spilled out in Harry’s book,” he said at Hay Festival.

Hardman further speculated, “If you do read that book, and as I said it’s amazing, but if you get to the bit about his wedding to Meghan, it boils down really to about four or five pages. Now, as an author, that says to me one thing and one thing only: part two might be on its way.”

While addressing King Charles III's part in all of these, the royal author said, “he definitely finds it unsettling; it makes him unhappy.”

“There he is, he’s got two sons, one he hardly sees, and two grandchildren he’s barely ever seen, and yes, I think he would like some sort of modus vivendi. Clearly they can’t come back to royal life, I don’t think they want to. And, after all that’s happened, it wouldn’t work.”

Kate Middleton ‘out and about’ with Prince William and their children

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has reportedly been “out and about” more with her family in recent weeks amid rising concerns about another potential memoir from Prince Harry, per Daily Mail.

Kate, 42, has maintained a low profile since her cancer diagnosis in January and has not performed any official royal duties this year.

The Daily Mail Online reported that while Kate has started venturing out again, the palace emphasized that she still needs ample time and space to recover fully.

“No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine. The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year,” the royald aid said.

“I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year, ” one royal aide told the Daily Beast earlier this year.