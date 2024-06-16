Happy Father's Day: Prince George, Louis, Princess Charlotte wish Prince William with adorable pic by Kate Middleton

Father's Day 2024: Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - wished their father, the Prince of Wales, on the special occasion of Father's Day with an adorable picture clicked by their mother, the Princess of Wales. The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared the photo today, June 16, on Father's Day. (Also Read | Happy Father's Day 2024: Best wishes, images, loving quotes, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with dad) Happy Father's Day: Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte wished their dad, Prince William, on Father's Day with an adorable picture clicked by Kate Middleton. (Instagram)

Father's Day 2024: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wish Prince William a Happy Father's Day

The Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account shared the photo with the caption, "We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day [double heart emoji] G, C & L," and gave the photo credit to Kate. The image shows Charlotte, William, Louis, and George posing on the beach, hugging each other, and looking at the sea as Kate clicks the photo from behind.

Fans loved the heartwarming moment the Princess of Wales captured and took to Instagram to shower the family with love. One fan commented, "What a lovely portrait." Another fan wrote, "What a beautiful photo. Thank you for sharing." A user remarked, "William in a hoodie! What a sight." "Enjoy your day with your beautiful family," another said.

Earlier, Prince William wished his father, King Charles III, on Instagram by sharing a photo from his childhood. "Happy Father's Day, Pa. W," the Prince of Wales captioned the post. The picture shows a baby Prince William playing football with his dad. While Prince Willian wears a short denim overall and striped shirt in the throwback image, his father, the future monarch, is seen in a double-breasted suit jacket.

About Prince William, Kate Middleton and their family

Prince William is the oldest son of King Charles III and Diana, the late Princess of Wales. William married Kate Middleton in a grand wedding on April 29, 2011. The couple has three kids - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.