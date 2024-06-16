 Happy Father's Day: Prince George, Louis, Princess Charlotte wish Prince William with adorable pic by Kate Middleton - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Happy Father's Day: Prince George, Louis, Princess Charlotte wish Prince William with adorable pic by Kate Middleton

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Jun 16, 2024 04:14 PM IST

Father's Day 2024: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis wished their father, Prince William, with an adorable picture clicked by Kate Middleton.

Father's Day 2024: Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - wished their father, the Prince of Wales, on the special occasion of Father's Day with an adorable picture clicked by their mother, the Princess of Wales. The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared the photo today, June 16, on Father's Day. (Also Read | Happy Father's Day 2024: Best wishes, images, loving quotes, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with dad)

Happy Father's Day: Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte wished their dad, Prince William, on Father's Day with an adorable picture clicked by Kate Middleton. (Instagram)
Happy Father's Day: Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte wished their dad, Prince William, on Father's Day with an adorable picture clicked by Kate Middleton. (Instagram)

Father's Day 2024: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wish Prince William a Happy Father's Day

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account shared the photo with the caption, "We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day [double heart emoji] G, C & L," and gave the photo credit to Kate. The image shows Charlotte, William, Louis, and George posing on the beach, hugging each other, and looking at the sea as Kate clicks the photo from behind.

Fans loved the heartwarming moment the Princess of Wales captured and took to Instagram to shower the family with love. One fan commented, "What a lovely portrait." Another fan wrote, "What a beautiful photo. Thank you for sharing." A user remarked, "William in a hoodie! What a sight." "Enjoy your day with your beautiful family," another said.

Earlier, Prince William wished his father, King Charles III, on Instagram by sharing a photo from his childhood. "Happy Father's Day, Pa. W," the Prince of Wales captioned the post. The picture shows a baby Prince William playing football with his dad. While Prince Willian wears a short denim overall and striped shirt in the throwback image, his father, the future monarch, is seen in a double-breasted suit jacket.

About Prince William, Kate Middleton and their family

Prince William is the oldest son of King Charles III and Diana, the late Princess of Wales. William married Kate Middleton in a grand wedding on April 29, 2011. The couple has three kids - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Happy Father's Day: Prince George, Louis, Princess Charlotte wish Prince William with adorable pic by Kate Middleton
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On