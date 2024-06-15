Father's Day 2024: When is Father's Day? Know date, significance, history and how to celebrate the day dedicated to dads

Father's Day 2024: Father's Day is celebrated annually across the globe to honour our dads and appreciate their presence in our lives. On this day, people acknowledge the sacrifices their father—be it their dad, stepfather, grandfather, uncle, brother, or guardian—made to shape their future. It's a day to thank them by making memorable gestures like arranging a surprise party, making handmade gifts, cooking their favourite meal or taking them on a trip. Many countries, including India, celebrate the festival on the third Sunday of June. If you celebrate Father's Day, you should know about its history, correct date, significance, and more. Read inside. Father's Day 2024: Know date, significance, history and how to celebrate the day dedicated to dads. (Freepik)

Father's Day 2024 Date: When is Father's Day, and how to celebrate the special day with your dad?

Since the happy occasion of Father's Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June, this year, it falls on June 16. You can make this day memorable for your dad by spending quality time with him, preparing unique gifts, having a movie night, gifting him books, buying gym membership to improve his health, doing acts of service like checking off items from his to-do list, and more. The intention is to reinforce the importance of the father-child relationship by honouring and celebrating the men who have played a significant role in our lives.

Father's Day 2024: This year, Father's Day falls on June 16 - which is the third Sunday of June. (Freepik)

Father's Day 2024 History and Significance:

The origins of Father's Day can be traced back to a heartfelt initiative started by Sonora Smart Dodd in Spokane, Washington, in 1910. In 1909, a Mother's Day lecture caught Dodd's attention and inspired her to celebrate her father and many other dads like him. Dodd decided to start marking Father's Day inspired by her father's role in raising her and her siblings as a single parent. However, it took some time for the holiday to be celebrated widely. Later, in 1972, Father's Day finally gained official recognition in the United Nations.

Father's Day is a festival that recognises the special place a father or father figure holds in a child's life. A dad teaches his kids values that shape their future, his actions inspire their integrity, and his patience builds their character. They are our confidantes, the sympathetic ears we weep into, and the shoulders we grieve on. So, a day like Father's Day reminds us always to cherish them and celebrate their presence in our lives.