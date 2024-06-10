Father's Day 2024: 5 thoughtful gift options to make the day extra special for your dad

Father's Day 2024: Father's are our strongest pillars. They stand by us, no matter what happens, and have our back always. They are the wind beneath our wings and constantly support us to strive towards our goals. Fathers silently love us and provide us with all that we need. Fathers also are the ones who make our dreams come true. Be it teaching us to cycle when we were kids to supporting our dreams when we grow up, our fathers are our loudest cheerleaders. Fathers are meant to be celebrated every day of the year for their unwavering support and trust in our abilities, for pushing us to reach the zenith of success, and for being the cushion we can fall back on when things go wrong. Every year, Father's Day is observed as a day to celebrate our dads and for all that they do for us. Father's Day will be celebrated on June 16.(Pexels)

Father's Day will be celebrated on June 16. This is the day to pamper our dads and shower them with a lot of gifts, affection and love. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here is a list of thoughtful gifts that we can give them and make them smile.

Books:

Is your dad a bookworm? Have you always seen him reading a book while growing up? Then think no further, because nothing can make your dad happier than a book. We suggest, scurry through his book bucket list and gift him the book he has been hoping to read for the longest time.

Flowers:

Make his day extra special by waking him up with a bouquet of flowers so that he can know how beautiful he makes everything else around him. Pack a perfect bouquet with the flowers of his choice and surprise him.

Road trip:

Imagine going on a road trip with your dad and getting to see his younger version, getting all excited with the view of nature. Have the perfect playlist to play and just go on a drive with your dad.

Plants:

Is your father passionate about gardening? Then gifting him plants will be the best ever gift, because frankly, a gardening-loving dad can never have too many plants to love.

Cake:

Bake a cake from scratch and present it to your dad on Father's Day and watch him have the most beautiful smile as he cuts the cake.