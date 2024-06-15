Happy Father's Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your dad

Happy Father's Day 2024: Father's Day falls on June 16 this year. The annual celebration honours and celebrates our dads and their sacrifices each year on the third Sunday of June. People celebrate the day by planning surprises or giving presents to their dads. You can make it extra special with our curated list of best wishes, images, quotes, and more. They will make your father feel on top of the world or tickle their funny bone. (Also Read | Father's Day 2024: From hiking to having a movie marathon, unique ideas to celebrate the special day) Happy Father's Day 2024: Share these wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your dad on June 16. (HT Photo)

Happy Father's Day 2024 Wishes, Images, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

Dad, I don't say it often enough, but I love you. I know we've had our differences, but I'm so grateful for our relationship. Happy Father's Day.

A father is someone you look up to, no matter how tall you grow. I'm so lucky to have a role model like you in my life. Happy Father's Day.

To my dad, my hero, my friend, I am a better person because of you and your guidance. Happy Father's Day to my favourite guy.

"Sometimes I think my papa is an accordion. When he looks at me and smiles and breathes, I hear the notes." - The Book Thief.

Congrats, Dad! I turned out great! I love how we don't have to say out loud that I'm your favourite child. Happy Father's Day.

Happy Father's Day to the man who taught me how to ride a bike, tie my shoes, and chase my dreams. I love you forever, dad.

You've set the standard for all men in my life by loving Mom unabashedly. You have been a fantastic partner to Mom and an amazing dad to me. Happy Father's Day.

"Blessed indeed is the man who hears many gentle voices call him father." - Lydia Maria Child.

Thanks for putting up with teenage me. Now that I have my own children, I appreciate you even more. Happy Father's Day.

God took the strength of a mountain and the patience of eternity to create all dads. I am lucky to have you as my father. Happy Father's Day.

The festival of Father's Day reminds us of the significant role a father - be they fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, uncles, or other important male figures - plays in our lives and celebrates the love and dedication they have for their families. On this day, children and wives acknowledge a father's role in nurturing, guiding, and supporting their children.