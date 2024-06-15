Meghan Markle and her pal attempt to steal Kate Middleton's royal return limelight

Kate Middleton on Saturday made a royal return amidst her ongoing cancer treatment. While all the eyes were on Kate's first public appearance of 2024, Meghan Markle and her friend allegedly tried to steal the limelight of The Princess of Wales. While all the eyes were on Kate's first public appearance of 2024, Meghan Markle and her friend allegedly tried to steal the limelight of The Princess of Wales.(File)

As Kate was all set to arrive at King Charles' birthday parade, popularly known as the Trooping the Colour, Nacho Figueras, an Argentinian polo player and good friend of Meghan and Prince Harry, posted new exciting photographs on his Instagram handle on Saturday morning.

This comes after Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard brand unveiled two new products, merely a few hours before Princess Kate's appearance at Trooping the Color.

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex were not present at the Royal event in Saturday following the internal family rift, which started when Meghan and Harry stepped down from the Royal roles January 2020.

Nacho Figueras shared a photo of a raspberry jam jar from Meghan's new lifestyle brand on his Instagram Stories on Friday night. He further hinted that American Riviera Orchard would be offering dog treats when Markle's upscale brand eventually hits the market.

A second photo that he posted online features his dog, Nina Iggy, perched next to a glass jar filled with dog treats. The dog treats came in a big glass jar with a label that was handwritten and purported to be authored by Meghan.

Given that the label said "2 of 2", it looks that Nacho was one of just two recipients of a jar of jam, in contrast tothe 42-year-old Duchess' previous batch of strawberry jam, which she gave to celebrities like Kris Jenner, was made in batches of 50.

The latest post shared by Figueras coincided with Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, when Royal family members including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate with their three kids treated the Royal fans with their balcony appearance.

Kate thanks supporters for continued understanding

Kate's appearance in the event came after she shared her health update on Friday and confirmed that she will be taking part in the ceremony.

"I'm looking forward to attending the King's birthday parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she said in a statement.

Stressing that she is learning how to be patient, The Princess of Wales stated, "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

She further thanked her supported for their "continued understanding" and all cancer patients who have shared their stories with her,