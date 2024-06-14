Meghan Markle sported Princess Diana's diamond cross necklace to deliver ‘subtle message’ to Royal family

Amidst her ongoing rift with the Royal family, Meghan Markle wore Prince Harry's mother jewels to send a "subtle message" to them. On May 11, the 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended an Abuja reception for military families in Nigeria while sporting a special necklace that had once belonged to Princess Diana. On May 11, the 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended an Abuja reception for military families in Nigeria while sporting a special necklace that had once belonged to Princess Diana.(Getty)

Prince Harry recently gifted Meghan a necklace, which features a modest diamond cross on a gold chain.

Speaking to GB News, James Harris, Regional Sales Manager of Austen & Blake, described the sentimental significance of the necklace.

Harris mentioned that the Duchess sported the several jewelry pieces during her three-day Nigeria visit. And one of these exquisite pieces, included a beautiful cross-pendant with glittering diamonds and a gold chain.

“The cross pendant, while beautiful in its craftsmanship, could have carried a deeper significance,” he said, adding that the cross pendant signifies protection, hope, and faith.

The pendant serves as a reminder of an individual's spiritual beliefs and resilience and strength in the face of hardship.

In Meghan’s case, the stylist said that the cross can be referred to as a symbol of unity and peace, highlighting her devotion to humanitarian efforts and her commitment to promoting understanding across cultures.

After stepping down as working royals in 2020, Meghan and Harry moved to the US with Prince Archie and later the duo welcomed their second child Princess Lilibet.

The powerful "symbol of unity and peace" might have been interpreted as an implicit message from the Duchess to the Royal Family, with whom she doesn't maintain a good bond.

Prince Harry too speaks about cross pendant

Last time, Meghan visit the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth II's sate funeral on September 2022. However, Harry flew to Britain to meet King Charles following his cancer diagnosis, and later to attend 10th anniversary of Invictus Games.

Earlier this month, Meghan arrived at Heathrow Airport to join Prince Harry prior to their journey to Nigeria.

While speaking about Meghan's choices of jewelry during Nigeria visit, Harry told GB News that he loves the fact that she frequently wears jewelry with several meanings, and "this cross pendant is no exception."

"It serves as a testament to her values and the causes she holds dear, making it much more than just an accessory."