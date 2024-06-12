Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'looking for an invite' for THESE two grand events after Royal snub

After facing back to back snub from the Royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now anticipating an invite to two A-lister events in the United States, a royal expert has claimed. Richard Fitzwilliams told The Mirror that the problem for Harry and Meghan is to attend similar grand events in the US that are not centered on them.(AFP)

Prince Harry recently failed to meet King Charles during his visit to the UK reportedly due to his father's busy schedule. According to People Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not received an invitation for the monarch's birthday celebration, an event popularly known as ‘Trooping the Colour’, for the second year in a row.

Last week, Harry and Meghan missed out on the Duke's close friend Hugh Grosvenor's wedding in a bid to avoid ongoing tensions with his estranged brother Prince William. The Prince of Wales attended the Royal wedding as an usher, while Harry was nowhere to be seen.

Following the birth of their first child, Prince Archie, Meghan and Harry dramatically stepped down from the position of senior Royals in 2020 and relocated to California. Tensions between them and Royal family members have been escalating since then.

Here's what Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has to say

Richard Fitzwilliams told The Mirror that the problem for Harry and Meghan is to attend similar events in the US that are not centered on them.

The Royal couple would profit from events such as the Met Gala and the Oscars, given their aspirations to be A-list celebrities.

“Barack Obama's 60th, held in 2021, the year they were in Time Magazine's Top 100, is the sort of event they would undoubtedly want to be seen at but were not invited to.”

This year's most awaited Royal event 'Trooping the Colour' will take place on June 15.

It has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace that King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment, will attend the event with his wife Queen Camilla. The King and the Queen of Consort will go in a horse-drawn carriage, avoiding the ride on horseback as he has done in the past.

As Kate Middleton continues to recuperate from her cancer diagnosis, it is unknown if the Princess of Wales will attend the yearly occasion. However, earlier reports have suggested that she will not attend the celebrations.