'Why did Meghan come here...': Nigeria’s First Lady appears to take brutal 'nakedness' & ‘Met Gala’ jibe at Duchess

Despite Meghan and Prince Harry's successful three-day Nigeria trip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes faced backlash for various reasons. While Meghan was chastised for her dressing by the critics, Harry came under fire for snubbing King Charles.

Notably, Meghan was seen in different attires during her "unforgettable" Nigeria trip, where she and the Harry met with country's top officials as well as locals.

While she tried to maintain perfect appearances by spending around £120,000 on jewellery and new clothes, it seems that Nigeria's First Lady slammed her fashion sense.

Addressing a gathering during a speech commemorating President Bola Tinubu's first year in office, the First Lady emphasised how youth in Nigeria are at risk of losing their identity if proper measures are not implemented.

During her speech, which was broadcast on Arise News and posted on X, she stated, “We are not having a Met Gala. The nakedness is just everywhere, and the men are well-clothed. So we have to do something. Tell them we don't accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful. It's not beautiful at all.”

Stressing that both males and females must be confident in who they are, Tinubu asserted that Nigerian children don't need to replicate or emulate American cinema stars. “They don't know where they come from. Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? We know who we are. Don't lose who you are.”

She even said there is a need to save our children, considering the fact that how they dress. “They keep forgetting that Nigeria, we are beautiful,” she added.

Royal fans react: ‘We warned her about the clothes’

Following the Nigeria's First Lady's speech, one royal fan on X, wrote: “Meghan Markle managed to create an international incident! We warned her about the clothes.”

“I am glad the First Lady sees how some visitors choose to disrespect Nigeria's people & culture. It was disgraceful to dress that way, especially in the presence of children. It is a pattern of behavior for Meghan & Harry. They need to stop using Nigeria & Africa as a PR prop,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, one Duchess' supporters reacted saying, “Do us a favor and leave Meghan alone.”

Nigeria's highest-ranking military officer had invited the Royal couple to promote the causes Harry and Meghan are most passionate about, including the Invictus Games. During her visit, Meghan signed a guest book at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters after meeting with official Christopher Musa, expressing gratitude to officials for "welcoming me home".