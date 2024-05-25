Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued stern warning against embarking on another ‘unofficial’ Royal tour

Following their successful trip to Nigeria, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised against embarking on another 'unofficial Royal tour'. A Royal experts warned that another unofficial Royal tour of Harry and Meghan might make them "objects of mockery".(AFP)

The warning comes as speculations suggest that Ghana could be the Sussexes' next destination. According to a Mirror report, Ghana's top officials and artistic influencers are looking forward to the arrival of the Sussexes in Accra, the country's capital that was adored by late Queen Elizabeth II.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry went to the UK to attend the Invictus Games 10th anniversary, and he was unexpectedly joined by Meghan at Heathrow airport as they both flew to Nigeria for a three-day visit.

The couple's trip to Nigeria was meant to commemorate the Invictus Games' anniversary, but it also occurred shortly after Meghan learned about her Nigerian origins. During an event in the African nation, she expressed gratitude, stating: "I want to start by saying thank you very much for just how gracious you've all been in welcoming my husband and I to this country…my country."

Another trip could make Harry and Meghan “objects of mockery”, warns expert

In an interview with the Mirror, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also mentioned Ghana and said the couple was provided full security during their latest trip by Nigerian government, however, that won't be the case with Ghana. He pointed out that Meghan doesn't have Ghanaian ancestry.

"However they would surely need an excuse, their security in Nigeria was provided by the Government and the visit was linked to the Invictus Games, which Nigeria participates in and reportedly is keen to host, but Ghana does not. Nor has Meghan Ghanaian ancestry."

He went on to warn that another unofficial Royal tour of Harry and Meghan might make them "objects of mockery".

Criticising the Sussexes for "walking away" from their duties, the expert said they only served as senior working Royals for less than two years. He mentioned Harry and Meghan were originally regarded to be well-suited to tours, particularly those with Commonwealth connections, adding that some of their patronages, awarded by Queen Elizabeth, demonstrated this.

Fitzwilliams further talked about the return of the Sussexes, highlighting that “returning on their terms, but without a purpose, would be meaningless.”

Meanwhile, the couple is working diligently to prepare for their forthcoming projects, which include two new Netflix shows - one about food and gardening and the other about polo - as well as Meghan's new brand, American Riviera Orchard, which will be launched soon.