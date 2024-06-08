King Charles admitted to London hospital for hours amid cancer battle, got THIS medical advice from doctors

Amid his health woes, King Charles was rushed to hospital in London for his cancer treatment on Tuesday, a day before his historic D-Day speech, which left Queen Camilla in tears. Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla attend the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion's commemorative ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Allied landings in Normandy.(via REUTERS)

According to GB News, the monarch appealed to the doctors that he wanted to join veterans and "lead from the front."

The King, who received a nod by his medical team to attend his Royal duties in April, made an appearance at the event but his “carefully calibrated” appearance was reduced by 45 minutes on medical advice.

Prince William stood by King Charles

It is believed that doctors suggested "compromises," which resulted in Prince William standing in for his father at the celebration on Omaha Beach in France.

According to royal insiders, all the events attended by Charles were reviewed in cooperation with doctors. “They were extremely long days and some compromises had to be made.”

Meanwhile, Prince William's close aide informed that the Prince of Wales has a strong desire to assist his father, both in the UK and abroad.

Addressing an emotional gathering of veterans during a national commemorative event in Ver-sur-Mer on Thursday, the monarch expressed his "profound sense of gratitude" to the army heroes who served in 1944.

King and Queen got emotional

Both King and Queen got emotional as Camilla wiped her eyes when a war-veteran read out his heart-touching story to the crowd.

When one soldier asked King Charles about his health, the monarch assured that he is "doing well".

The King paid a homage to the "remarkable wartime generation," reminding the audience, "It is with our most profound gratitude that we remember them and all who served at that critical time."

The Prince of Wales honoured soldiers who served "for our freedom" at a Canadian anniversary service on Juno Beach, saying, "All of you demonstrated heroism, and determination, that ensured fascism was conquered."

Charles is scheduled to attend King's Foundation Awards next Tuesday, June 11, at St James' Palace in London.

Moreover, the monarch intends to take part in his birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, on June 15. While Princess Kate, who missed an important royal event as Colonel of the Irish Guards on Saturday owing to cancer treatment, is unlikely to appear on Buckingham Palace's balcony this year.