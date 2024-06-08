Prince Harry 'deeply upset' by King Charles' latest decision amid widening rift within Royal family

Amidst the ongoing rift with King Charles, Prince Harry is said to be “deeply upset” with his father latest plans. Speaking to the Mirror, Tom Quinn revealed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had hopes that they could be allowed to re-establish Frogmore Cottage at Windsor as their UK home.(AP)

This comes as tensions between Royal family members continue to escalate, with new brewing conflict between the monarch and his estranged brother Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge.

The King wants disgraced Andrew to leave the 30-room mansion and shift to Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were residing before stepping down from the Royal duties. They were formerly evicted from the Windsor property last year.

During their stay in the property, the Royal couple renovated the four-bedroom residence for £2.4 million, despite the fact that their current residence in California's Montecito is worth a whopping £12 million.

The Duke of York presently resides in Royal Lodge in Windsor, and he is unwilling to move out from the residence he has lived in for more than two decades.

Why is Harry ‘very’ upset?

“However deep the rift with his father and brother, Harry always had hopes that he and Meghan might eventually be allowed to re-establish Frogmore Cottage at Windsor as their UK base,” he said.

Stressing on the equation between Charles and Andrew, Quinn asserted the Prince Harry is very upset with over the fact that The Duke of York has been asked to move into Frogmore.

“He will be deeply upset at the prospect of his uncle Prince Andrew moving into Frogmore – a very real prospect as King Charles insists that Andrew cannot continue to live at Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion on the Windsor estate where Andrew has lived for decades.”

Prince Andrew, who is not a working Royal anymore, was forced to resign following his car accident and his 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

He faced backlash following disclosure of his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia Giuffre had accused the beloved son of Queen Elizabeth of sexual assault. However, the case was eventually settled outside of court.

Andrew has consistently disputed the claims against him.