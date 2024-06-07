King Charles wants to throw out Queen Elizabeth's corgis and her favourite son Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge for…

Amidst the reported feud between King Charles and his brother Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge, many have speculated that Prince William, second in the line of succession to the British throne, would take over the grand 30-room mansion. However, a Royal expert has claimed something completely different. As per the reports, the monarch has appealed to the Duke of York to vacate the lodge and shift into smaller Frogmore Cottage, which was previously owned by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.(AP )

As per the reports, the monarch has appealed to the Duke of York to vacate the lodge and shift into smaller Frogmore Cottage, which was previously owned by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

In an interview with GBN America, Royal commentator Lady Hervey appeared to back Prince Andrew, stating that Charles intends to set new rules by taking everything into his hands.

Calling the Royal Lodge Andrew's house, the expert said that “he has a lease on that house. They can't just take it away.”

Lady Hervey claims King wants Royal Lodge for…

Harvey highlighted during the interview that the monarch already owns many house. “They've got Windsor Castle. Why have a house that the Yorks have lived in for 20 years? Why do they have to keep going?”

Late Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis were inherited by Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and they have been taking care of them since her passing.

“They have the Queen's corgis, why displace the corgis? And Prince Andrew, who was the favourite son. I just find it really quite disgusting,” she mentioned.

Questioning that “what does Charles need another house for?”, she said he wants the Royal Lodge for Queen Camilla.

Also Read: Prince Andrew hiding away in ‘darkened room’ after King Charles threatens him of serious consequences if…

Andrew and his favourite mansion

Andrew, 64, holds Royal Lodge, which is his favourite lodge, on lease, but Charles has the purse strings. The Duke has been ignoring King Charles's direction to vacate the house.

The King has reportedly threatened to cut ties with Andrew if he continues to stay in the £30 million house, where he has lived for over 20 years since signing the lease in 2003.

The monarch is now thinking about slashing fundings for his younger brother, especially his £3 million security bill.

According to a Royal source, the King's kindness has limits and Andrew has got a good option to move into Frogmore Cottage, which will provide him the "benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon, reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge."

If the Duke of York doesn't agree to move to a location that better suits his needs, the source said then the King may have to reevaluate the amount of support he is willing to provide.