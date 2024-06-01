Prince Andrew hiding away in ‘darkened room’ after King Charles threatens him of serious consequences if…

Prince Andrew, the disgraced son of Queen Elizabeth, has resorted to immature behavior as King Charles continues to insist him to leave Royal Lodge and move into Frogmore Cottage. Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, had been hiding in a darkened room to make a point, despite the King's orders to vacate the Royal Lodge, The Times reported, citing a source.(Getty)

The cottage is believed to be in terrific shape after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle renovated it, and Andrew might save a lot of money if he shifts there.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were residing at the cottage before shifting to the United States with their son Archie, and they kept it until they received an eviction notice last year.

Now Charles has reportedly threatened him of terrible consequences if he continues to live there. According to sources, the monarch is deeply concerned about the state of the Royal Lodge, which is deteriorating.

Earlier, Prince Andrew had signed an agreement with Charles if he could pay for the maintenance of the 30-room Windsor estate.

What if Andrew disobeys King Charles?

Charles' close aide told the site that Andrew "spends his days watching television in a darkened room."

He said that if the monarch's brother declined to give up the Lodge, Charles would no longer pay for his expenses and hefty security.

“It can be done tidily or untidily. It can be done with grace and dignity or it can be forced upon him. It’s all rather sad," Charles' friend said.

The insider went on to say that life at Royal Lodge would become “increasingly cold and uncomfortable” for Andrew.

“The only question now is when he will realise that he has become a prisoner of his own pride — and that handing back the keys will afford him far greater comfort, and the continued support of his family.”

Andrew's aide sheds light on the scenario

However, Andrew has yet to budge. One Duke of York associate told The Times that if the impasse continues, he is probably going to "dig in" and that he has already received a "stay of execution" due to Sarah Ferguson's and the King's recent cancer diagnosis.

The Royal Lodge, which originally housed the Queen Mother, is a 19th century Grade II-listed property featuring a pool and 90 acres of land. In 2003, Andrew signed a 75-year leasehold for the property.