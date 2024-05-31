John Lennon's son says ‘idiot’ Prince Harry ‘deserves to be mocked’ in an expletive-laden rant

Prince Harry was savagely mocked by Sean Ono Lennon, son of the late John Lennon, who called him an “idiot.” Sean Ono Lennon brands Prince Harry an "idiot" and mocks his memoir "Spare" with a pun(AP/AFP)

The 48-year-old country musician incited outrage among the Duke of Sussex's supporters when he posted a scathing joke about Harry's memoir, ‘Spare.’

Ono Lennon wrote, “My long awaited review of Prince Harry’s autobiography is two words. ‘Spare Me.’”

His comment sparked backlash on social media, with many royal fans defending Prince Harry. Ono Lennon doubled down on his remarks and shared an anecdote about meeting Princess Diana's youngest son. He stated, “Actually I am aware [that we have things in common]. We met once. That was before I realized he was an idiot.”

Sean Ono Lennon defends calling Prince Harry an ‘idiot’

The Oscar Winner defended his initial post, explaining,, “It was a pun. But he deserves to be mocked after that todger episode. He’ll be fine.”

The “todger” comment alludes to a passage in Prince Harry's memoir where he describes treating his frostbitten penis, which he referred to as his “todger,” with his late mother’s favourite lip cream.

As social media users rallied in support of the duke, highlighting the personal tragedies he has endured, Ono Lennon replied, “That is very sad. I don’t hold any of that against him. It’s the stupidity that bothers me.”

“Just because I made a joke does not mean I don’t empathize with him. I do actually. Also why I’m very disappointed with his outlook. I was hoping he’d be smarter,” he added.

“I do empathize with him generally. But the way he whines and wangs on about things is really too much,” the Oscar-winning singer replied to another commenter. “I’m just having a little fun. I think he’s earned some mockery. (I’m sure I have as well)”

Ono Lennon also engaged with a Sussex fan who suggested he might be jealous of Prince Harry's success as a best-selling author. He retorted, “I mean, I don’t care but I did win an Oscar this year so…I think I’m doing okay.”

Ono Lennon won the Academy Award in March for Best Animated Short Film for ‘War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko’. He co-wrote the film with director Dave Mullins.