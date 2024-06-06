Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on Prince Andrew's tense bond with King Charles: ‘I am very lucky…'

Amid reports that Prince Andrew has refused to follow King Charles' directions to vacate Royal Lodge, Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, has responded to the rumours of escalating tension between the brothers. Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Ferguson admitted that she is "a very lucky guest" in the mansion, but declined to say a word on the alleged disputed between the Duke of York and the monarch.(REUTERS)

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Ferguson admitted that she is "a very lucky guest" in the mansion, but declined to say a word on the alleged disputed between the Duke of York and the monarch.

“I’m a very lucky and very comfortable guest... but I tend not to get involved in brothers’ discussions and I think that’s the safest place to be,” Ferguson stated.

"Let the brothers discuss it themselves," she added.

The King has reportedly threatened to cut relations with Andrew if he kept refusing to leave the £30 million property, where he has been residing for over 20 years after signing the lease in 2003 and shares it with ex-wife Ferguson.

King Charles, who has the charge of the royal household's finances, has requested Andrew to relocate to the Frogmore Cottage. This move comes amid speculation that Prince William intends to reside in Royal Lodge as the successor to the throne.

Andrew was relieved of his official responsibilities after being compelled to resign over his role in the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein controversy. The King is now considering curtailing fundings to his brother, including his £3 million security bill.

In a Daily Mail article, Royal novelist Polly Hudson praised King Charles for doing what the late Queen "could never quite manage with her favourite child."

"Charles is being entirely reasonable, and kinder than many would be in his position," she grumbled. “But still Andrew, a man who famously described himself as having “a tendency to be too honourable”, refuses to budge."

Stressing that the monarch requires support and not battles, she said The Duke of York"is passing up yet another opportunity to do the right thing."

Sarah Ferguson sends subtle message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Amidst the growing tensions between The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Royal family members, Ferguson emphasized the significance of family unity.

“Family unity is key, we should all unite in order to really feel better,” The Duchess of York stated.

Just like last year, Meghan and Harry have not been invited to the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 15.

The couple will also skip The Duke of Westminster's wedding on June 7, despite Hugh Grosvenor serving as their son's godfather.

The duo declined the wedding invitation to avoid an embarrassing reunion with Prince William, who will serve as an usher.