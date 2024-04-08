Sarah Ferguson shares crucial health reminder amid her and Kate's cancer battle: 'Make sure to...'

Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, shared a poignant health message to mark the World Health Day amidst her and Kate Middleton's cancer battle. Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, encouraged her followers to regularly check their health and to be watchful of their well-being.(REUTERS)

Taking to her official account on Instagram on Sunday, ex-wife of Prince Andrew encouraged her followers to regularly check their health and to be watchful of their well-being

Ferguson, 64, also uploaded a picture of herself in which she is seen smiling broadly and posing while decked up in a shirt, a full navy skirt, and a navy jacket with silver detailing. The picture, as reported by Sky News, appears to taken in May 2023, just before she made her cancer diagnosis public.

"Today on #WorldHealthDay, I would like to remind anyone who may be reading this to check in with yourself," she wrote.

“Check in on your state of mind and check in on your body. Go to your routine health check. Make that walk. Read a book. Your body and mind are a priority. Make sure to show them love,” the Duchess of York concluded.

All you need to know about Ferguson's cancer battle

Ferguson, who under went reconstructive surgery and a single mastectomy in June of last year, disclosed that her prognosis was "good."

Unfortunately, months after her breast cancer diagnosis, she was also diagnosed with skin cancer, which was also effectively treated.

Following the removal of multiple moles for examination, Fergie’s diagnosis of malignant melanoma, a serious kind of skin cancer, was made public in January.

"I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery," she wrote on Instagram.

Ferguson extends support to Kate Middleton after cancer revelation

Soon after Kate Middleton made her cancer diagnosis public, Ferguson complimented the princess for speaking out in public about it in a bid to raise awareness.

“As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness,” Ferguson said, adding that her “thoughts and prayers” are with Middleton.

In a rare appearance after 30 years, the Duchess of York recently joined Prince Andrew and other royal family members at the annual Easter Mattins church service.