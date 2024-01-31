Signs and symptoms of malignant melanoma, the skin cancer Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York is diagnosed with?

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer, months after her breast cancer diagnosis. The Associated Person quoted a spokesperson for Ferguson as saying that the melanoma was found after several moles were removed during her treatment for breast cancer. "I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was," wrote Ferguson on Instagram regarding her recent cancer diagnosis. (Also read: How to spot skin cancer: Symptoms, treatment and protection) Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, in her recent Instagram post about her diagnosis, highlighted the importance of "checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma" and urged everyone to be diligent.(AP)

In her post, ex-wife of Prince Andrew highlighted the importance of "checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma" and urged everyone to be diligent.

Here's everything you want to know about her condition:

What is malignant melanoma?

“Malignant melanoma is a kind of skin cancer caused by melanocytes, which are pigment-producing cells. Melanoma, which translates to 'black tumour' is the most serious type of skin cancer. It grows swiftly and has the potential to spread to any organ. Melanoma can show up as moles, scaly patches, open sores, or elevated lumps. Most melanomas are black or brown, although others are pink, red, purple, or skin-coloured. Melanoma can appear anywhere on the body,” says Dr Mohit Saxena, Cancer Care/Oncology, Medical Oncology, Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.

"Malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer, poses a significant threat to public health, making early detection crucial for effective treatment. Malignant melanoma originates in the pigment-producing cells called melanocytes, which are responsible for skin colour. Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or artificial sources increases the risk of developing this aggressive form of skin cancer," says Dr Sumant Gupta, Director - Metro Cancer Institute, Oncology, Metro Hospital Faridabad.

Early signs of malignant melanoma

Dr Gupta shares early signs of malignant melanoma that can be identified using the ABCDE rule:

1. Asymmetry: Healthy moles are typically symmetrical, meaning one half mirrors the other. If you notice asymmetry, where one half looks different from the other, it could be a cause for concern.

2. Border irregularity: Benign moles often have smooth and well-defined borders. Malignant melanomas may exhibit uneven or irregular borders that appear blurred or jagged.

3. Colour variation: Keep an eye on moles with uneven colouring or multiple shades. A mixture of brown, black, red, white, or blue hues within a single mole might indicate malignancy.

4. Diameter changes: Pay attention to the size of your moles. While benign moles usually remain stable, malignant melanomas can grow larger over time. Any mole exceeding 6 millimetres in diameter should be examined.

5. Evolution or change: Regularly monitor moles for any changes in size, shape, colour, or texture. A mole that evolves over time may signal the presence of malignant melanoma.

"If you notice any of these symptoms, don't ignore them and contact your doctor right once. Changes in mole asymmetry, irregular borders, colour fluctuations, a diameter increase of more than 6 millimetres, or any other emerging characteristics should be reported to a medical practitioner. Regular self-examinations of your skin, as well as planned check-ups with a dermatologist, are critical for detecting any problems early on, including the development of malignant melanoma. Taking preventive measures and addressing any problems as soon as possible will help to improve diagnosis and treatment outcomes," says Dr Saxena.

"Regular self-examinations and annual skin check by a dermatologist are crucial for early detection. If you notice any suspicious changes, don't hesitate to consult a healthcare professional promptly. Remember, early intervention can save lives.

Sun protection remains a key preventive measure. Limiting sun exposure, using sunscreen, and wearing protective clothing can significantly reduce the risk of developing malignant melanoma," adds Dr Saxena.