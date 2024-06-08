Prince Harry ‘wants peace’ with William, Kate and King just for the sake of….

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declined the invitation to Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster’s wedding. Though not officially confirmed, Harry's close circle, along with multiple sources and experts, indicated that he chose not to attend because he believed his presence would overshadow the event, where William was acting as an usher, and he did not wish to create discomfort. Reportedly, the Duke of Sussex is seeking peace with the royal family just for the sake of his late mother, Princess Diana. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II was UK's longest-serving monarch. With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales and Prince William and Prince Harry's father, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms. In his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth, King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service".(AFP)

Harry ‘seeks peace with the Royal family’

The youngest son of King Charles was believed to be very close to his mother, Princess Diana. Even after stepping down from his working royal role in 2020 alongside his wife Meghan Markle, he continued to honour his late mother’s legacy through various humanitarian commitments. However, with the royal family, especially with the King and his brother William, he didn’t hold back in criticising them, including the new Queen Camilla and even sister-in-law Kate Middleton, in his autobiography titled ‘Spare.’

The Sussexes even participated in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. However, following years of strong enmity, the Duke finally laid low after his father and Princess of Wales both were diagnosed with cancer. He had earlier hinted at wanting to resolve the rift and is continuously seeking peace, whether through his behaviour while travelling to the UK or by rejecting royal weddings to avoid controversies.

Diana ‘wanted peace between her boys’

In his book 'Spare,' where he fiercely criticized his brother, he also expressed a desire for reconciliation within his family. He noted that Diana sought peace and was unwaveringly committed to fostering peace in every situation. Harry wrote, “I'd come to those gardens because I wanted peace. I wanted it more than anything. I wanted it for my family’s sake, and for my own—but also for hers.”

Reflecting on Diana’s perception through his words, he continued, "She was always working to bring peace to someone somewhere." He reflects on Diana as he adds, “I knew how desperately she would want—no, did want—peace between her boys, and between us two and Pa.”

Harry and William’s relationship hits ‘new low’

However, contrary to Princess Diana's wishes, experts claim the rift between Harry and William has deepened so much that the animosity has hit a new low. Read: Prince Harry and William's relationship hits ‘all-time low’; they are not even…

Harry was apparently invited to Hugh's wedding, but in a polite conversation with the groom, they decided it would be best for Harry not to attend. This is likely because William had a role as an usher, which would involve showing people to their seats. Just thinking about how awkward it would be for Harry and Meghan to be there probably convinced the duke to skip the wedding altogether.