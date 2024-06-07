Prince Harry and William's relationship hits ‘all-time low’; they are not even…

Prince Harry and William, once inseparable royal brothers, are now estranged and rarely seen together. Things between royal siblings seem to be frostier than ever. According to a recent bombshell by a royal expert, the brothers' relationship has hit a new "all-time low." We're talking not just a family squabble, but a full-on communication breakdown. This tension was notably evident during the Duke of Westminster's wedding invitation. A file photo of Prince William, left, and Prince Harry.(AP)

Prince Harry and William's relationship hits new low

Royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke to ET on Thursday, shedding light on the connection between Harry and William, the brothers who are not even trying to hide their relationship cracks anymore. Despite being a good friend to Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster, who is also his son Archie’s godfather, Harry declined to attend his wedding simply for the sake of 'peace,' as William was there to play usher.

"Relations between the Sussexes and the Wales remains at an all-time low," Nicholl told ET. Stressing the deepening rift between Prince Harry and Prince William, reports surfaced about Harry's diplomatic decline of a ‘big society event in the UK – the wedding of the Duke of Westminster to Olivia Henson.’Royal analysts suggest that Harry might have deliberately chosen not to attend the ceremony, which took place at the Chester Cathedral because he was concerned about the possible discomfort of being in the same place, especially a large one like a cathedral with his brother, where all media eyes would follow them.

Prince William and Harry ‘not even on talking terms’

‘I’m told that William and Harry really are not even on speaking terms," Nicholl further said explaining, that Grosvenor is “close friends of both William and Harry. In fact, he's godfather to [their children], Prince Archie and to Prince George. So I think he was in a very difficult position when it came to invitations, and of course, seating plans and everything else.”

Adding to the complexity of the situation was the role William was assigned as usher. Part of his role would be to show other guests to their seats, so one can only imagine “how awkward it would be if Harry and Meghan turned up, and William ended up showing them to their seats.” It's clear the Sussexes tried to avoid such discomfort.

Why Harry didn’t attend Royal wedding

Another aspect of the story, aside from Harry's reluctance to face his brother, was the duke's clear desire not to overshadow Westminster's wedding. He understands that once William and he are under one roof, all eyes will be on them. "I think the thing with Harry turning up is, it's always going to generate headlines, and therefore risk overshadowing whatever it is that he's attending.” The expert also believes that Harry's relationship with sister-in-law Kate Middleton remains strained.