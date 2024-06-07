From Olivia Henson's exquisite dress to Prince George's absence: Take a peek inside Duke of Westminster's wedding

Surrounded by their loved ones, the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor exchanged vows with Olivia Henson in a grand ceremony on Friday, June 7. The couple were together for two years before they announced their engagement in April last year. Claimed as Britain’s most eligible bachelor, Grosvenor took up the title of Duke at the age of 25 after the death of his father in 2016. Olivia and the Duke got married at the latter’s family church, Chester Cathedral. Groom Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, and bride Olivia Henson pose for a photograph as they leave after their wedding service at Chester Cathedral in Chester, northern England, on June 7, 2024. (AFP)

Groom Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, and bride Olivia Henson (AFP)

Royal guests at the Duke’s wedding

The royal wedding was brimming with over 400 guests including the presence of Grosvenor's best friend Prince William. According to HELLO!, the Prince of Wales, who posed as the usher, arrived at the cathedral for his wedding. Kate Middleton remained at home in Windsor with her three kids amid her ongoing cancer treatment. However, it was astonishing that Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William did not join the wedding. His absence at the wedding raised eyebrows, considering that George is the Godson of the Duke.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (C) mingles with guests after attending the wedding service of Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson, at Chester Cathedral in Chester, northern England on June 7, 2024. (AFP)

Inside the Duke and Duchess' royal wedding

It is not every day that the world witnesses extravagant royal weddings. The Duke of Westminster’s wedding with Olivia was a perfect blend of flower decorations, music, royals and love. The exquisite arrangements of the flowers at the wedding included roses, philadelphus, campanula orlaya grandiflora and birch trees for the interior decoration of the cathedral. Some of these flowers were chosen from local growers while others come from Grosvernor’s Eaton Estate. The decoration was eco-friendly as the flowers will be repurposed and distributed to local organisations. The couple took inspiration for their wedding cake from friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake. It was a lemon-flavoured cake instead of the traditional fruit cake.

Wellwishers gather outside Chester Cathedral during the wedding service of Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson in Chester, northern England, on June 7, 2024.(AFP)

The royal wedding dress of the Duchess of Westminster

Olivia Henson, the new Duchess of Westminster, arrived at the cathedral for her D-Day with his father Rupert Henson in a vintage Bentley ahead of the service. The royal bride donned a white wedding gown and veil designed by British wedding dress design specialist Emma Victoria Payne. The embroidery pattern stitched on Olivia’s veil had an essence of her great-great-grandmother in the form of the floral motifs which were exactly like the one designer found on the ancestral veil of the 1880s.

Groom Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, and bride Olivia Henson kiss as they leave after their wedding service at Chester Cathedral in Chester, northern England.(AFP)

According to GB News, Payne, while describing the wedding gown, said it is “Constructed in ivory silk crepe satin, ivory silk organza with bespoke embroidered detailing. Featuring a scalloped edge neckline with a delicate bespoke hand appliquéd embroidery comprising of floral and leafy motifs.”

From the Duke’s side of the family, Olivia added a Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara, which was created in 1906 for the Grosvenor brides to wear on their wedding days. Her bouquet arrangement included flowers from the gardens of the Eaton estate.