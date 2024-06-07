Donald Trump accidentally admits he and Melania ‘barely speak anymore’ after guilty verdict

In a not-so-surprising yet unintentional revelation, former President Donald Trump recently admitted that he and his wife, Melania Trump, "barely speak anymore." The couple, known for their expressionless outings, has long been speculated to have a distant relationship, and viewers were not particularly surprised by this admission. The offhand comment was made during a casual conversation on Dr. Phil's primetime show, where Trump vented his frustrations. Melania’s silence during Trump’s hush money trial didn’t go unnoticed and now, this revelation has fueled speculation about their relationship, especially after the guilty verdicts. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media next to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, right, before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Trump departs Washington with Americans more politically divided and more likely to be out of work than when he arrived, while awaiting trial for his second impeachment - an ignominious end to one of the most turbulent presidencies in American history. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Trump says, ‘Melania, I think is OK’

During the interview, Trump vented about the seven-week-long trial that made him the first criminally convicted former president of the US. When asked about Melania, Trump replied, “I think is Ok..good,” adding, “But I don’t think it’s an easy thing for her, and I think if it wasn’t good, she wouldn’t want to tell me about it, to be honest.” Melania, clearly uncomfortable with the trial due to Trump's controversial relationship with Stormy Daniels, remained notably absent, along with the rest of the family. Their usual stoic appearances at Trump Tower now seem to hint at deeper undercurrents in their private lives.

Trump reveals minimal talks with Melania

The last time the couple seemed even remotely cheerful was likely at their son Barron's graduation, where Trump received special permission from the court to attend. The usually grim-faced duo appeared more at ease than usual, though Barron, who mirrors his mother's stoic demeanour, maintained a composed expression. When asked about Melania's well-being, after trial, Trump went on a long-winded explanation, perhaps revealing more about his own emotions than hers. It seemed as though he was speaking for a wife who remains largely silent in their public life.

Bringing out his MAGA touch, he continued, “Because, you know, she sees that I’m fighting like hell, I’m trying to become president and make America great again."

‘It’ not easy for Melania to read about fake stuff’

"Fake stuff," he addressed the allegations from Stormy Daniels and his former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen. "I have a wonderful wife - it’s not easy for her to read about this stuff, that’s fake," Trump continued. Trump acknowledged that having his name associated with controversy deeply impacts him, particularly when it concerns his wife, Melania, admitting, "It affects me more than it would if it were just about me. I wish it could be just about me."

As per Post, Melania and Barron Trump decided to stay holed up in Trump Tower for almost two weeks during the trial, making sure they were close to Donald, for reasons unknown. It's highly probable that Melania, who was keeping a close eye on the trial, discovered a lot of surprising information that would likely upset Donald. Trump said it before and he says it know, the annoyance on his face is clear. Daniels didn't hesitate to offer her unfiltered statement while claiming that the former POTUS told her “he and Melania didn't share a bedroom.” "I don't know what their agreement may or may not be, but Melania needs to leave him," Daniels claimed.