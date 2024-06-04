Congressman's son goes viral for silly faces at dad's speech defending Trump in hush money trial

The highly anticipated trial of Donald Trump on charges of hush money came to a close with a guilty verdict. Clips from the trial and speeches from prominent politicians have been circulating. One clip from Tennessee Representative John Rose's recent speech at Capitol Hill defending Trump has gone viral. However, it wasn't Rose's defence that garnered attention; instead, a young spectator sitting beside him stole the show with his playful antics. The youngster's playful behaviour for the C-SPAN cameras left everyone in splits and his reactions have since gone viral. 6-Year-Old Steals the Show During Rep John Rose's Speech Defending Trump(Pic credit-CSPAN X)

Congressman's son goes viral for funny faces

The Republican party politician delivered a passionate speech in support of Donald Trump, who had been found guilty of 34 felony charges related to falsifying business records. While the speech went smoothly, the leader's 6-year-old child added some entertainment by making hilarious faces. As the camera focused on the child seated behind the leader, he grinned widely, moved into full view, and enjoyed his 5 minutes of fame.

Congressman John Rose continued his speech, oblivious to the events behind the scenes, while his six-year-old son enjoyed the limelight. He often rolled his eyes, made funny faces, stuck his tongue out, gazed over his father's shoulder, and made hand gestures. The congressman at last asked the young person to smile for the camera.

Internet reacts to the viral video

A person commented on the video, praising the channel for its coverage and saying, "The greatest channel of all time." Another chimed in, "Guy does NOT need media training." One more reacted, "LMAO, what a show."

Not only did the internet, but Rep Rose also took a moment to respond to the viral video and said, "This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother," referring to his other 3-year-old son, Sam." According to AP, the child spent the week with the lawmaker and recently completed kindergarten. Three-year-old Sam, the youngest son of Representative Rose, and his wife, Chelsea, have reportedly returned to Tennessee.

Donald Trump's hush money trial update

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee, who is now a convicted criminal, was found guilty in a seven-week week-long Hush Money Trial Involving adult film star Stormy Daniels, as well as his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, who testified against his former boss. Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, just before the Republican National Convention, and could face consequences including a monetary penalty, probation, or imprisonment. Despite the conviction, Trump is not prohibited from continuing his presidential campaign or potentially assuming the presidency.