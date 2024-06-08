Donald Trump reacts to Joe Biden's embarrassing viral video in France after ‘controlled by evil force’ claims

Donald Trump joined TikTok less than a week ago, and he has already begun to take jabs at his rivals. The former POTUS has broken his silence on a viral video that captured President Joe Biden in an 'embarrassing' position. The clip, showcasing Biden's apparent confusion during a diplomatic exchange in France, has become a hot topic of discussion, with the public raising eyebrows in confusion and concern about his well-being. Now, Trump's remarks only add fuel to the fire. Donald Trump marched March 6, 2024 towards a bitter rematch against President Joe Biden in November as his final Republican rival Nikki Haley thew in the towel after a thumping defeat in the "Super Tuesday" primaries. (Photo by TANNEN MAURY and Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)

Donald Trump speaks out about Biden’s ‘squatting’ moment

Joe Biden, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, arrived in Normandy, France for the D-Day event, attended by 25 heads of state. The event was held at Omaha Beach in the town of Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer. Amidst speeches and interactions, one clip caught everyone’s attention: Biden stood between French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, and Jill Biden. Suddenly, he appeared lost in thought, freezing momentarily while attempting to sit or adjust his position, while Jill Biden whispered something with her hand over her lips.

Also read: Trump declared ‘TikTok’s favourite president’ after he vows to ‘never ban’ the Chinese owned app

The video quickly went viral like wildfire, especially as concerns about the health and well-being of the President already linger. One user commented, “Totally normal behaviour from a President. What exactly is he trying to do here?”

The clip has now grabbed the attention of Donald Trump, who continues to express his frustration following his conviction in the Hush Money Trial. During a TikTok interview with right-wing activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, Trump remarked, "He goes over to France and something happened and it's not good, I don't know what it is," referring to the awkward moment of Biden. The President, who will age eighty-two in November, has a history of embarrassing missteps at important events.

Also read: Donald Trump makes wild claim about rival Joe Biden: He's being controlled by ‘very evil forces’

Donald Trump says Biden is ‘controlled by evil forces’

The Republican leader, vying for the White House for the second time, made an appearance on the Dr. Phil McGraw show, where he candidly discussed various topics, from criticising Biden to providing updates on his wife Melania, son Barron, and more. Upon being asked about the most challenging times he faced after his historic criminal conviction, Trump stated, “You have to be very strong. You're battling extremely evil and highly intelligent forces. There are individuals who control Biden. It's completely true.”

Calling out the sick ideology of those individuals, he added, “Possibly they're real believers, what their sick ideology is. But you have to be smart and you have to have confidence. I mean, you have to have a certain confidence.”