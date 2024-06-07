Trump declared ‘TikTok’s favourite president’ after he vows to ‘never ban’ the Chinese owned app

Former President Donald Trump has vowed to protect TikTok at all costs, asserting that he will "never ban it." Continuing his presidential campaign and eyeing the White House for a second time, even after making history as the first criminally convicted former President of the US, Trump appears determined to win over the youth by voicing support for the Chinese government-linked social media app. Trump shifts stance on TikTok, gains over 5.8 million followers despite legal battles. Vows to protect the Chinese social media giant. (AFP)

Trump pledges TikTok safety

The Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee made one of his most emphatic statements yet to attract voters while discussing his broader strategy to engage youngsters. This discussion occurred with Turning Point USA's founder, Charlie Kirk. Subsequently, after their town hall event in Arizona, he shared a message on his TikTok profile.

The 30-second video instantly received 1.8 million views and more than 300,000 likes (at the time of writing.) Given that he was the initial opponent of TikTok and had issued an executive order to outlaw it in 2020, it's quite intriguing that he has now reversed his stance since leaving office.

In the discussion, Kirk questioned Trump about his stance on TikTok bans, to which Trump committed "I would never do it," if re-elected after making a subtle attack on President Biden.

Also read: Donald Trump accidentally admits he and Melania ‘barely speak anymore’ after guilty verdict

Trump calls Biden ‘the worst president ever’

“Well, the main message is to vote for Trump. We’re going to make our country greater than ever before,” Trump asserted, labelling Joe Biden ‘the worst’. "That was incredible and just horrible what’s happened. This is the worst president in history — Joe Biden," he declared.

Kirk then went on to refer to Trump as "TikTok's favourite president” in a caption with a TikTok clip of their conversation. The Chinese-owned social media giant is currently facing a lot of heat in US following the enactment of laws by the current administration that stipulate a ban on TikTok unless it is acquired by a US-based company within the next year.

Donald Trump is running campaign on TikTok

The ex-president of the United States, who recently joined TikTok less than a week ago, has quickly become the platform's preferred leader, despite ongoing legal battles in the Hush Money Trial. Trump has posted just one video but has quickly gained over 5.8 million followers, far exceeding the number of followers Biden's campaign account on the app has, which stands at just 360,000. However, TikTok is expected to be taken off the app stores in the U.S. on January 19, 2025.

Also read: Jennifer Garner shares cryptic ‘this too shall pass’ poem amid ex hubby Ben Affleck and JLO split rumours

Earlier, addressing the challenges, President Joe Biden said, “The path to my desk was difficult. It should have been easier and it should’ve gotten there sooner...But in the end, we did what America always does, we rose to the moment,”