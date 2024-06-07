Donald Trump makes wild claim about rival Joe Biden: He's being controlled by ‘very evil forces’

Ahead of his potential rematch with incumbent President Joe Biden on November 5, GOP leader Donald Trump hit out at his rival, claiming that some “evil forces” with “sick ideology” are controlling him. Donald Trump claimed Joe Biden is being controlling by evil forces.(REUTERS)

Appearing for an interview with American TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw after his hush money conviction, Trump on Wednesday held an hour-long chat with him at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home.

When McGraw asked the former president about his hardest and darkest moment he’s faced after the historic criminal conviction, Trump said: “You have to be very strong. You're fighting very evil forces and they're very smart forces. There are people that control Biden. Totally true.”

Calling the forces that are controlling Biden "very smart and energetic", he went on to say, “Possibly they're real believers, what their sick ideology is. But you have to be smart and you have to have confidence. I mean, you have to have a certain confidence.”

He further shed light on his journey to become the president, stating that he won the presidency after getting through "a lot of great and bad".

Continuing his tirade against Biden during the interview, he dubbed the US President an “evil guy”.

Will Trump take revenge following his money verdict?

The Republican leader even claimed that "revenge can be justified" after the host stated he wouldn't "have time to get even" with all of his opponents if re-elected to the White House.

“The word revenge is a very strong word but maybe we’ll have revenge through success," Trump reacted, adding that “revenge does take time”.

He, however, stressed that revenge “can be justified” sometimes.

Trump further spoke about his hush money verdict and insisted Melania and his kids had a very tough time during his trial.

Terming his family as “the hardest part for me” he said, “Because it’s very unfair to my family. I have a very good wife. She reads this crap. I have great kids.”

On being asked how Melania has been handling it, he said, "I don’t think it’s an easy thing for her."

Trump has frequently called the trial "politically motivated" and "rigged" after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of 34 charges in connection with a $130,000 payment made to former adult star Stormy Daniels to silence her about her one-day sexual relationship with Trump prior to the 2016 election.