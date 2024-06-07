Donald Trump didn't ‘like using the word’, but he called Joe Biden this

Just one week after former US President Donald Trump was convicted guilty in the Stormy Daniels hush money case at a rally hosted in Arizona Thursday, the former President called President Joe Biden’s order to tighten borders “bulls**t”. Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump raises his fist as he walks off stage after participating in a town hall event at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 6, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

“Joe, you’re fired!” Trump said, turning to a person in the audience on Saturday, the audience, which included more than 3,000 people, witnessed it, this is the first rally he has held since his conviction on 34 counts of filing a false business record. The rally also had its restraints as a number of at least 11 participants collapsed from heat stroke while standing in line in very hot sun with temperatures not below 100 degrees Farenhite.

The town hall, hosted by Turning Point Action and the Turning Point Political Action Committee, was intended to promote their “Chase the Vote” effort.

“The election is now bigger than Donald Trump, it is now about a civilization,” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk said, addressing voters who may be hesitant to vote for the former president.

“This is a class struggle. This is a struggle between the ruling class and you,” he added.

Trump slams Biden’s border executive order as ‘Bulls**t’

Trump focused largely on immigration in his speech before taking questions from the audience. Discussing the state of the southern border, he remarked, “In 2016, it was beautiful by comparison. But we’ll fix it again.” He mused, noting how most questions from the audience were centred on these topics.

He criticized his successor’s immigration policy, describing it as a “heinous and criminal obliteration of our southern border,” and called Biden’s recent executive order as “bulls**t” though Trump noted he didn’t “like using the word” in “front of these people.” He said that Biden’s “open border” policies would be scrapped on Day One if he is re-elected.

According to US Customs and Border Protection data, Arizona’s Tucson Sector is one of the busiest, with 373,220 documented encounters so far in fiscal year 2024.

Trump said, “I tell you, it’s so sad to see what’s happened here. I have to say Arizona is turning into a dumping ground for the dungeons of the third world.”

Trump also touched on the Manhattan verdict, claiming he dealt “with a highly conflicted judge where there was no crime.”

State Democratic leaders held a news conference on behalf of the Biden campaign Thursday morning ahead of Trump’s visit to the Valley. Arizona Democratic Party Chairwoman Yolanda Bejarano commented, “It’s jarring and yet somehow unsurprising to me that on his first visit to our state in two years, Trump’s sole mission today is not to win over Arizonans — but to raise money, undermine our democratic institutions, and promote political extremism.”

“Voters across Arizona will face a stark reminder of why they rejected Trump in 2020 when he brings his campaign of revenge and retribution to the state, and we will continue to reject him.”