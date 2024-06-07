Donald Trump says states enacting abortion is ‘a beautiful thing to watch’ ahead of his speech at Christian group event

Former US President Donald Trump is set to appear virtually at an event hosted by the Danbury Institute, a Christian advocacy organization advocating for a complete ban on abortions and same-sex marriage and promoting the use of the Bible in public policy while calling it “child sacrifice.” Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(AP)

Trump stated, “Now the states are deciding,” and, “And by the way, in many cases, like Ohio, it became — if you want to use the word liberal or progressive — it was more liberal or progressive than people would have thought. But the people of Ohio decided. The people of Kansas decided. The people are now deciding.”

“In some cases, they’re going the other direction. But the people are deciding and in many ways, it’s a beautiful thing to watch.”

Ammar Mousa from President Joe Biden’s campaign criticized Trump for aligning with “abortion ban extremists.”

Trump to speak at Christian Group event calling abortion ‘child sacrifice’

Trump has stated earlier that the issue of abortion should be decided by states following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This position disappointed many anti-abortion advocates when he declined to support a national limit on abortion in April.

Arizona GOP strategist Barrett Marson commented, “Talking about abortion is playing on your enemy’s home turf,” and suggested, “The people that Trump has to win over in Arizona are those suburban women who may even be pro-life but still don’t want an absolutist position on abortion. They will almost certainly bristle at this kind of language and certainly it would detract from a better conversation that could be had about immigration and the economy.”

The Danbury Institute, established by a coalition of churches and Christian organizations earlier this year, said it “will not rest until it is eradicated entirely”.

Sharayah Colter, a spokesperson for the Danbury Institute, expressed she is “grateful for the work President Trump did in nominating Supreme Court justices who eventually ruled in the Dobbs decision to overturn Roe v. Wade”.

She stated that Trump “continually advocated for the sanctity of human life which Christians championed and were eager to support”.

“While The Danbury Institute does not endorse candidates for political office, we acknowledge the historic support he has given to the pro-life movement and commit to praying that, if elected, he will govern in a way that honors the intrinsic value of every human being and the fundamental right to life.”