Donald Trump’s hush money conviction now means he faces potential travel ban from THESE nations

Donald Trump, the first former US President to be convicted of a felony, is now facing another challenge of travel restrictions as it appears that his list of countries to visit has shrunk significantly. Speaking to Axios, criminal defence attorney Keith B. Johnson said that it would be unlikely that Trump's travel will be “restricted to the US by way of the sentence in New York state court”.(AP)

Manhattan jury last week found Trump guilty of all charges in his hush money trial. He was accused with 34 first-degree misdemeanor counts of manipulating company documents regarding his involvement with a $130,000 hush money payment to buy silence of adult film actress Stormy Daniels for an alleged sexual encounter.

Trump is facing three more criminal charges, but it is still unclear if these cases will be resolved before the November election.

The former president is set to be sentenced on July 11, Tuesday, and the outcome could decide whether he can leave the United States and enter other nations as a convicted felon.

Will Trump be barred from entering other nations?

Nearly 37 countries, including Canada, China, Israel, and the United Kingdom, have regulations barring felons from crossing their borders, however not all of them regularly check passengers' criminal histories.

Trump has hinted that he will appeal the judgment, which can only be done after sentencing. Even if he appeals the verdict, the jury's decision will stand, and Trump will be regarded as a convicted felon.

The decision will be significant if Trump gets re-elected to the White House, making his overseas travel somewhat impossible.

According to US law, there is no restriction on convicted felons' capacity to travel, unless an order is imposed by a court.

"It is a financial crime and what we would consider to be a white collar crime, not a crime of violence," he continued.

Calling Trump is a very known figure, according to Johnson, other nations would make an exception for the GOP leader if re-elected.

According to Johnson, the fact that Trump is a convicted felon would remain relevant to him as a private individual. He further highlighted that Trump will visit to China as US President and not as a private citizen.

Here's is a list of nations and territories that ban felons' visits

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Cambodia

Canada

Chile

China

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Egypt

Ethiopia

India

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Israel

Japan

Kenya

Malaysia

Macau

Mexico

Morocco

Nepal

New Zealand

Peru

Philippines

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Taiwan

Tanzania

Tunisia

Turkey

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom