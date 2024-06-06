50 Cent says Black men ‘identifying with’ Donald Trump because…

Rapper 50 Cent recently said that he sees Black men “identifying with” convicted felon Donald Trump. He made the remarks Wednesday, June 5, on Capitol Hill where he was meeting with lawmakers to advocate for Black entrepreneurs and more Black representation. 50 Cent says Black men are ‘identifying with’ Donald Trump (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / POOL / AFP, photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

50 Cent is known to have supported Trump back in 2020. When CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion asked him who he is in support of in the presidential election, the rapper said he has yet to make a decision.

50 Cent, while addressing the significance of the Black male vote, said that the former president’s legal problems have actually made him an appealing candidate.

“I see them identifying with Trump,” 50 Cent said, “because they got RICO charges.”

Trump is facing a RICO indictment in Georgia, along with some of his allies, for allegedly trying to overturn the presidential election in the state in 2020. Some commentators and even Trump himself said that this could help him stand in the Black community.

In August last year, Trump became the first US president in history to have a mugshot taken after he turned himself in to Georgia authorities after facing 13 felony charges handed down by a Fulton County grand jury. His mugshot was taken while being booked at an Atlanta jail for the election overturning case in question.

‘This is really exciting for me’

Meanwhile, 50 Cent also spoke about the purpose of his surprise visit and said that the process went well. “This is really exciting for me. I got a chance to meet with both sides today, and it feels really good,” he said, according to USA Today. “[Lawmakers] don’t agree on a lot of stuff, and so to get them to agree on seeing me was an accomplishment in itself.”

“My experience here has been great,” he added. “I went to talk to them about economic opportunities for everybody, and it’s really exciting. The response I got makes me feel that there’s bright days ahead of us.”