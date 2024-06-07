 Joe Biden says he would not pardon son Hunter Biden for the 2018 firearm purchase - Hindustan Times
Joe Biden says he would not pardon son Hunter Biden for the 2018 firearm purchase

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 07, 2024 08:35 AM IST

President Joe Biden confirms he will not pardon his son Hunter Biden, who is on trial for multiple felonies related to a 2018 firearm purchase.

In an exclusive and extensive live interview with ABC News anchor David Muir at the Normandy American Cemetery on the occasion of the anniversary of D-Day on June 6th, President Joe Biden was asked whether he would pardon his son Hunter, who was for the time under felony gun trial and the president said he would not. And the president said he would not.

US president Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden(AP)

Muir asked Biden on Thursday if he would accept the outcome of his son's trial in Wilmington, Delaware, to which the president responded, “Yes.”

Biden also nodded “yes” when Muir asked if he would rule out a pardon for Hunter.

The 46th US president’s only surviving son, Hunter Biden, is standing trial in Delaware for multiple felonies over a failed bid to buy a firearm in 2018 that detectives allege he was unfit for due to substance abuse. It also represents a new kind of trial since no son of a sitting president had been charged with a crime before this case. This has to do with Hunter Biden, who was indicted last October by the special counsel named David Weiss, and Hunter entered a not-guilty plea.

ALSO READ| ‘Ashamed’ widow of Beau Biden tells jurors she found Hunter Biden’s gun and tossed it into a trash can: Watch

Biden says Trump got ‘fair trial’

During the interview with Muir, Joe Biden also touched on former US President Donald Trump's own historic trial, following Trump’s conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump has baselessly described his guilty verdict as a politically motivated witch hunt and a “rigged” trail. Biden accused Trump of seeking to undermine the rule of law, saying, “He's trying to undermine it. He got a fair trial. The jury spoke.”

Biden also addressed his recent executive action to close the border to asylum seekers between official points of entry. This action came months after Republicans in Congress, at Trump's behest, killed a bipartisan border security deal.

When the ABS News host asked Biden, “Do you wish you had done it sooner?” Biden replied, “No.”

ALSO READ| Donald Trump says states enacting abortion is ‘a beautiful thing to watch’ ahead of his speech at Christian group event

Biden discussed international concerns, particularly Israel's military operations against Hamas in Gaza. President has grown increasingly critical of these operations and has called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to credibly consider the safety of civilians in the southern Gazan town of Rafah.

“I think he's listening to me,” Biden said of Netanyahu.

News / World News / US News / Joe Biden says he would not pardon son Hunter Biden for the 2018 firearm purchase
