Prince Harry pre-birthday bash: Here's how the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle enjoyed in Germany

Prince Harry was seen in birthday party mode in Düsseldorf, Germany on Thursday. The Duke of Sussex who turns 39 on Friday, went to a German brewery called Schumacher, with wife Meghan Markle and drank beer and relished traditional food in a pre-birthday bash. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a picture as they visit a pub in Dusseldorf, Germany, September 14, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. Schumacher Altbier-Manufaktur, Dusseldorf/via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

According to a report by DailyMail.com, Harry enjoyed with his group at two tables in the brewery and was served by head waiter Frank Wackers.

“They were very happy.He is a lovely man, and they were so nice,” said Wackers.

Wackers informed that the Duke of Sussex drank six small beers while Meghan had one. Harry also relished dishes of wiener schnitzel, pork knuckle, sausage, roast and mashed potatoes. During the party, the brewery staff presented Harry with a white chocolate birthday cake.

The owner of the restaurant, Thea Ungermann, revealed that Harry tipped the staff with a big amount.

Harry and Meghan are currently in Düsseldorf, Germany where the 2023 Invictus Games are taking place between September 9 and 16. The event was founded by Prince Harry in 2014 to celebrate the great contribution by the veterans and help them enjoy community life and have good mental health through sports. “Invictus” translates to “unconquered.”

Recently, Harry was in the United Kingdom where he commemorated his grandmother and former monarch Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.