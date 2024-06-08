Royal Family delivers ‘stark reminder’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with ‘continued exclusion’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry faced exclusion from Trooping the Colour for the second consecutive year, turned into a “public spectacle” and with that the feud between the royal family became more evident. (LBritain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, US actress Meghan Markle and her fiancee Britain's Prince Harry attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. (AFP)

Charles snubbed Harry during the brief UK visit

They say the crest in front is more important than the name, but the Sussexes will be the excluded ones to contest that. The rift between the brothers was an exaggeration, yes, but only just. The rift reached a crescendo when Prince Harry visited the UK last month for a brief period but wasn't able to meet father, King Charles III due to the monarch's “full programme.” And the drama escalated even further when it surfaced that “difficult” Prince William was the one who stood between the father and son like the Himalayas.

Royal commentator Michael Levine told The Mirror UK, “This continued exclusion of Meghan and Harry from Trooping the Colour is a poignant reflection of their ongoing estrangement from the core of the British monarchy.”

“Their absence for the second year running underscores the deep rifts that persist despite the pageantry and tradition that define the Royal Family. It's a stark reminder that personal conflicts can ripple through the public spectacle even in the most revered institutions.”

“It's a stark reminder that personal conflicts can ripple through the public spectacle even in the most revered institutions,” Levine added.

ALSO READ| ‘Immature’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to ‘punish somebody’: Expert

‘Harry and Meghan have spent the past weekend enjoying a pre-birthday bash for their daughter’

This ongoing distance between the Sussexes and the royal family is also evident in their private lives. According to several reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton were not invited to Princess Lilibet's third birthday celebration in California.

“Rather than go for a low-key celebration, Harry and Meghan have spent the past weekend enjoying a pre-birthday bash for their daughter Lilibet's third birthday. Hugely expensive presents have been ruled out, but the couple's mansion in California was awash with celebrities including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy, who is just a few months older than Lilibet,” another royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror.

Quinn highlighted the lack of royal family invitations, noting, “Shockingly, no invitations to Lilibet's party were issued to members of the royal family.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry ‘wants peace’ with William, Kate and King just for the sake of one person…

“One of Harry's old army friends said, 'Harry knew they wouldn't come anyway, and he was pretty sure he would not have wanted them there.' But he is really sad that Archie and Lilibet cannot have any kind of relationship with their cousins while his feud with his family continues,” he added.