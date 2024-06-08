‘Immature’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to ‘punish somebody’: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been labelled the “most immature adults” due to their security demands for visits to the UK. Royal family ‘needs a shake-up’ after ‘losing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,’ an expert has said (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

The Sussexes have long been upset about their lack of security on British soil.

The High Court recently granted the Duke of Sussex the ability to appeal a previous decision that dismissed his claim regarding reduced security when visiting Britain.

King Charles III's younger son initiated legal action against the Home Office in 2020 after it was decided that the Sussexes would receive different taxpayer-funded security.

Prince Harry has argued that this change threatens his family's safety.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has torched Prince Harry on TalkTV: “It does feel like Harry and Meghan, specifically with Meghan not coming during the last visit... Meghan not coming during several of the last visits, Harry refusing to stay at the Palace... It's almost as if they're trying to prove their point by saying, 'Well, Meghan can't come. She's not safe enough. Harry can't stay at the Palace, it's not safe enough.'”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle branded ‘frauds’ over an ‘outrageous’ decision for their children Archie and Lilibet

“They're the most immature adults I've ever witnessed in my entire life and it feels they are creating this distance to punish somebody and to prove some point but the reality is that's the safest Harry would have been,” he concluded.

Royal Family is set to ‘expunge’ the Sussexes

The Royal Family has reportedly begun the process of “expunging Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from history,” per the official website.

In November 2016, the Duke of Sussex released a strongly-worded statement against the press, condemning opinion pieces that discussed his relationship with Meghan for their “racial undertones.”

This statement was issued by Kensington Palace just days after their romance became public knowledge and remained on the Royal.co.uk website for over seven years before it was suddenly removed last week.

Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror UK that the Royal Family had long desired to remove the statement after the royal duo stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

ALSO READ| Kate Middleton health updates: Netizens saying ‘she may never come back’

“Removing Prince Harry's 2016 statement about Meghan from the Royal website reveals much about how the senior royals are determined to forget the past and Prince Harry's role in it,” Quinn stated.

“The statement was an attack on the press for their portrayal of his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle, which Harry deemed deeply unfair. If Harry wrote the statement, it was heavily influenced by Meghan.”