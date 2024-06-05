Meghan Markle wants to return to Nigeria, ignoring First Lady's ‘nakedness’ remark

Meghan Markle really wants to go back to Nigeria, especially after a recent trip she and her husband, Prince Harry, made to the West African country. Meghan Markle, center, Speaks with a woman during the Giant of Africa Foundation at the Dream Big Basketball clinic in Lagos Nigeria, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

The Duchess of Sussex's eagerness to revisit Nigeria comes amidst “nakedness” remarks from the country's First Lady.

Earlier this week, Meghan penned a heartfelt message to a Nigerian King to thank him for the treatment he gave her during her visit to the country. The Suits star was interested in learning about her roots following a grandœur test, which revealed that she is 43% Nigerian. In the emotional letter, she also spoke where she now is calling from being a Nigerian woman as she awaits the birth of her baby.

Following Prince Harry's brief visit to the United Kingdom in early May for an Invictus Games event at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Sussexes travelled from London Heathrow to Nigeria. While Meghan did not attend the service in London, she joined her husband at the airport, and together, they flew to Africa on a British Airways flight.

Meghan's appreciation for the visit was conveyed in a letter to the Oluwu of Iso, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, which was obtained by the Western Post. In the letter, Meghan wrote, “Your Imperial Majesty, Thank you for your warm welcome to Nigeria... ”

“Our visit to Nigeria was important for many reasons, but not least because it gave us an opportunity to explore and understand my heritage, which extends to our children. We look forward to coming back home one day.”

Nigeria’s First Lady slammed Meghan in a public speech

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, made pointed comments about Meghan's wardrobe choices during her visit in May. Speaking at an event in Abuja to mark her husband, President Bola Tinubu’s first year in office, the First Lady commented on the influence of American film stars on Nigerian girls and women.

“The message here is we have to salvage our children. We see the way they dress. They keep forgetting that Nigeria, we are beautiful. You can see what they showcase on the stage, I said: ‘We are fashionable, we see what is going on’,” said the First Lady.

“We are not having the Met Gala. And everyone, the nakedness, is just everywhere and the men are well-clothed. So we have to do something. Tell them we don’t accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful. It’s not beautiful at all.”

She continued, “And they’re all beautiful girls, but they should be confident in who they are. They do not want to mimic and try to emulate film stars from America. They don’t know where they come from.”

“Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? We know who we are. Don’t lose who you are.”