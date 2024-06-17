US braces for wild weather week: Extreme heat in Midwest, Northeast to sudden snowfall and thunderstorms

This week's weather forecast across the US is shaping up to be a crazy one. While the public in the Southwest and Northeast might want to stock up on sunscreen and crank up the AC, those in the Rockies could be surprised by a touch of winter. Forecasters predict an unusually cold beginning in the Pacific Northwest as well. Temperatures are expected to rise in some areas, while others might see a dusting of snow – all within the same week. A man with an umbrella walks under a snowfall in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Unusual cold weather arrived in Moscow and the temperature dropped to 2 C (35,6 F). The cold weather will continue in the coming days. (AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov)(AP)

Baking heat wave in US regions

The Southwest's heatwave isn't showing any signs of cooling down! Following a harsh week in which Phoenix, Arizona, reached an unbearable 113 degrees, the heatwave is aiming for a fresh victim. For the East Coast, Midwest, and Great Lakes area – the National Weather Service is predicting a rise in temperatures to the 90s at the start of the week, the misery lasting through next weekend.

“The Midwest, the Ohio Valley, the Great Lakes, the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast – this will be the first 90-degree temperatures a lot of these places have gotten so far this year,” meteorologist Tom Kines told USA Today.

“Some of these areas will get temperatures up into the 90s and near 100. You throw in humidity, which makes it feel 9 or 10 degrees higher than that, and for a lot of people it’s not going to be the best of weeks,” he added.

Northern Rocky Mountains might receive snowfall

June is surprising everyone with its unusual climate conditions. While the central and eastern parts of the US are basking (or perhaps burning) under a relentless sun, some high-altitude areas in the northern Rockies are set to embrace severe cold spells.

Meteorologists are puzzled by the sudden drop in temperatures, which will see some regions getting unexpected snowfall in the coming days. “They’re going to see some nights coming down into the 20s and low 30s, and up in the northern Rockies they’ll be getting some snow,” Kines said. Following this, the temperatures will gradually climb back to a more seasonal range in the comfortable 60s and 70s.

Severe thunderstorms amid hot and cold fronts

The unpredictable weather and disordered weather map suggest a high likelihood of severe thunderstorms forming amidst clashes between warm and cold fronts. Weather experts caution that these merging atmospheric conditions might lead to sudden flooding from eastern Nebraska to northern Wisconsin, and powerful storms over eastern Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Moreover, a fresh wave of warm, moist air is anticipated to increase the danger of intense downpours and sudden flooding across the middle Gulf Coast from the evening of Sunday to the morning of Monday.