USA braces to roast in record heatwave, creative measures implemented to protect vulnerable populations

The upcoming heatwave will break records of high temperatures in the geographical area of the USA. Forecasters have warned people residing in the central and eastern regions to prepare for the hot streaks in the upcoming weak. The year has been recorded as the hottest year so far and the 12-month global heat record is evident proof of global warming. But the officials have been preparing for such extreme weather and keeping residents in vulnerable positions such as the elderly, children, and people with underlying health issues cool, for a while across the States. Next week will signify the success or failure of this preparation. Heatwaves to hit the central andeastern regions of the USA. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)(AP)

US areas that will be severely affected by the heatwave

While the heatwave will spread from Texas to New England, the Southwest experienced a heatwave this week with temperatures rising 113 degrees in Phoenix, Arizona. The heatwave in the USA is far from over. The National Weather said, “a high risk of heat stress or illnesses for anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration” regarding the areas warned.

As reported by AP, the expected temperature is expected to go higher than 90 degrees. The states that need to pay extra attention to keep the cool include Ohio Valley and Northeast with Detroit in focus. The region may face extreme heatwaves daily with temperatures hitting 96 degrees on Monday.

Similarly, regions of Boston and Philadelphia will also experience extreme heat strokes rising up to 95 degrees and 97 degrees, respectively, mixed with humidity.

Preventive measures implemented by officials

The traditional solutions to alert regions at high risk of heatwaves and enforcing care reminders for pets, children and elders are essential. However, with record-breaking heatwaves, officials have opted for creative measures this summer. According to USA Today, spokesperson Amy Palmer informed, along with a preventive action plan, the California Office of Emergency Services has activated text and social media messages to alert people, especially those working outdoors or ones that lie in the vulnerable bracket, about the heatwaves instantly.

In Portland, Oregon, learning from the bad experiences of a heat dome in 2021, the government has made arrangements where people can dial 311 and request for AC units ahead of extremely hot conditions in the state. Whereas, in Phoenix, first responders are using the “ice immersion” method for people affected by the heatwave. They carry plastic bags with water and ice and submerge people who are sick and burning at 104 degrees, to cool them down, before reaching the hospital.