Rudy Giuliani seen grinning in bizarre mugshot after being indicted in Arizona

Rudy Giuliani's mugshot was released Monday, June 10, in which he is seen grinning, after being indicted in Arizona for allegedly taking part in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Giuliani has pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges, including fraud, forgery and conspiracy. Rudy Giuliani seen grinning in mugshot after being indicted in Arizona (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The 80-year-old former New York City mayor allegedly spread false claims of election fraud in Arizona after the 2020 election. He has also been accused of trying to make state legislators in the Grand Canyon State change the results.

‘Yet another example of partisan actors weaponizing the criminal justice system’

“This is yet another example of partisan actors weaponizing the criminal justice system to interfere with the 2024 presidential election through outlandish charges against President Trump and anyone willing to take on the permanent Washington political class,” Giuliani spokesman Ted Goodman said, according to New York Post.

“Joe Biden and his allies continue to eviscerate the trust and integrity of our criminal justice system in their quest to take down President Trump and hold on to power. Mayor Rudy Giuliani—the most effective federal prosecutor in U.S. history—will be fully vindicated,” added Goodman.

The recent mugshot has been released by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office as Giuliani went through booking procedures and was processed in the system. The mugshot shows him wearing a suit jacket, white shirt and a blue tie with white stars.

Earlier in the day, a clip from The Rudy Giuliani Show showed him wearing the same blue time, a post on his account on X shows.

Arizona authorities struggled for several weeks to serve Giuliani notice of the indictment against him. Finally, on May 17, they were able to serve him while he was walking to a car shortly after celebrating his 80th birthday in Florida.

Prosecutors subsequently requested for a $10,000 cash bond because of the difficulty they faced in serving Giuliani. At the time, he said, “I have a fair number of threats including death threats, and I don’t have security anymore ...so I have very strict rules about who gets up and who doesn’t.”