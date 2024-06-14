US mass shooting sees two killed, two injured at Ohio nightclub; no arrest so far

A mass shooting has occurred inside a nightclub in Ohio, claiming lives of at least two people and injuring two others. According to Assistant Chief of Police Greg Bodker, one male person, whose identity is yet to be revealed, was pronounced dead at the scene.(Credit: WBNS-TV)

Local news source 10TV stated that the altercation started on Friday morning at the Avalon Dance Club in downtown Columbus.

According to Assistant Chief of Police Greg Bodker, one male person, whose identity is yet to be revealed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At roughly 1:45 a.m., Columbus Division of Police officers were contacted, and two individuals were transported in in serious condition to Grant Medical Center. One the shooting victims was declared dead at the hospital, while there is a slight improvement in other's condition. The victims are in their 20s to 40s in age.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center received another patient, who was apparently in stable condition.

According to Bodker, initial signs led investigators to conclude that shooting broke out following an altercation.

Information regarding a potential suspect was not immediately accessible as no arrest has been made so far.

3 Sheriff's Deputies shot in Illinois

While responding to a call from northern Illinois on Wednesday, three sheriff's deputies received gunshots, according to the authorities. The suspect also suffered injuries during the incident.

In a statement Ogle County Sheriff said the deputies were called to a property in the Lost Lake neighborhood near Dixon, where someone was allegedly threatening to murder himself or others. The suspect, according to Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle, was shot as well. He, however, provided no details on the suspect, not even his name, age, or place of residence.

According to VanVickle, a family member reported the threats from someone at the house to the police just after 8:30 am. He claimed that just before noon, negotiators made an attempt to get in touch with the individual over the phone.

"Immediately upon entering the house, our deputies received fire from inside the house," he said

Three persons were brought to the hospital's emergency room; two of them received treatment and were later released, according to a spokesman for Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon. The condition of third person was not revealed by the spokesperson.