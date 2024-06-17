Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne shuts down 2024 Tony Awards after dumping Brad Pitt’s name: Watch

Vivienne, the 15-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, turned heads at the 77th Annual Tony Awards in a chic suit. The mother-daughter duo arrived colour-coordinated to attend the event in New York City on Sunday, looking absolutely stunning. This appearance comes after news surfaced that Vivienne opted to remove her father's last name, followed by her elder sister Shiloh, who reportedly filed legal paperwork to remove Pitt’s name from hers. Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

Vivienne steals limelight at Tony Awards with Angelina Jolie

While Brad Pitt may have some legal advantages in their ongoing ‘War of Roses,’ Angelina Jolie appears to have the unwavering support of their children. The actress (49) brought her 15-year-old daughter to the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16th, to celebrate the success of The Outsiders, a project she produced that garnered a whopping 12 Tony nominations, including Best Musical.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also read: Jennifer Lopez calls Ben Affleck ‘Our Hero’ on Father’s Day amid claims of 'giving up' on troubled marriage

Angelina who's also presenting an award tonight, looked like a million bucks in a gorgeous teal Versace gown that flowed like a Grecian dream. She complemented her look with a matching shawl for added flair. But the real showstopper might have been her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne. Vivienne, who was credited as a producer assistant on her mother's show The Outsiders, sported an adorable coordinated outfit consisting of a white shirt, teal vest, and pants. And to top it off, both Jolie and Vivienne embraced a carefree "hair down, no worries" attitude for the evening.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

Also read: Meghan Markle’s business move has nothing to do with Kate’s return as she has ‘no control over…’

How Angelina and Vivienne landed into Broadway production

As for how the Maleficent actress got involved in the Broadway production, 'My daughter Viv loves theatre,' Angelina shared with Deadline in an interview earlier. Vivienne's love for The Outsiders play inspired Angelina to participate after she saw how deeply it resonated with her daughter. "She appreciates all theatre but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to,” the mother of 6 said at the time. "And then I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way,” Jolie added.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, left, and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Vivienne drops Brad Pitt’s name

Vivienne, who is just 15, is the latest of Brangelina’s daughters reported to have removed her father's surname 'Pitt.' According to InTouchWeekly, she was credited as 'Vivienne Jolie' in the Playbill for The Outsiders, indicating that she, like her sisters, has chosen not to use her father's name anymore. Although she has to wait until she turns 18 to file legal paperwork like her sister Shiloh did, the young star has made it clear she is Team Jolie.