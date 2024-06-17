Jennifer Lopez calls Ben Affleck ‘Our Hero’ on Father’s Day amid claims of 'giving up' on troubled marriage

Are Bennfier 2.0 getting back together? Just days after claims surfaced about Jennifer Lopez throwing in the towel on her marriage, a sweet social media post has thrown everyone for a loop. On Father's Day, J.Lo seemingly brushed off all the split rumours by publicly showering her husband Ben Affleck with praise. Sharing a black and white photo, she declared Affleck "our hero," leaving everyone wondering if the Bennifer love story might be back on track. Jennifer Lopez said that she was cancelling her summer tour to spend more time with her family as rumors circulate over a split with actor-husband Ben Affleck. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)

Jennifer Lopez wishes Ben Affleck ‘Father’s Day’

This Father's Day, Ben Affleck, known for being a super dad when it comes to co-parenting, got a surprise on social media from his wife. J.Lo dug up a throwback pic of Ben rocking a black leather jacket and posted it on her Instagram Story with a sweet caption and a white heart emoji: "Our Hero..Happy Father's Day." This heartfelt post comes at a time when the couple has been living separately in different houses, sparking rumours of a split and marital rift.

Jennifer Lopez wishes Ben Affleck ‘Father’s Day’(JLO's Instagram)

The special tribute comes just a day after, on Sunday, when the Accountant 2 star was spotted driving back, seemingly after meeting J.Lo at their LA house. Following this, his ex Jennifer Garner, who has been making efforts to save the couple’s marriage, was seen visiting his rental property in Brentwood. Hours later, the Jenny from the Block singer also visited Affleck's place, although it's unclear if the trio met each other. Lopez didn't stay there for long.

Jen and Ben’s children

"While the Hollywood A-list couple don’t have kids together, Ben shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he co-parents with Garner and his wife, Lopez. Additionally, he is the stepfather to Lopez’s 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, from her marriage with Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's ‘divorce drama’

For months, reports have surfaced about the marriage hitting a 'rough patch,' with the stars choosing to live separately while their $60 million shared mansion in Beverly Hills is listed again on real estate websites. Multiple reports indicate that JLO has been attempting to salvage her marriage with Affleck. However, last week, a source told the Daily Mail, "Jenny has had enough; she really tried, but she can't do any more. It's not getting better; it's getting worse," emphasising that Lopez has decided to end their ‘troubled’ marriage if things don’t go back on track soon.

