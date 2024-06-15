Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller thinks ‘not her job to fix’ ex-hubby Ben Affleck’s marital issues: Report

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have been divorced for several years, but their lives are still occasionally intertwined. The couple, who were married for more than a decade, maintain a strong friendship bond as they co-parent their three kids together. Affleck recently married Jennifer Lopez, but rumours of trouble in paradise has left the tinsel town buzzing. Reports suggest Garner has been trying to help the couple, but her current partner John Miller reportedly believes 'it's not her responsibility. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's awkward Halloween encounter at children's school.(X)

John Miller advises Jennifer Garner amid Ben and Jen split rumour

“Of course it bothers John that Jen is so hyper-focused on her ex-husband,” an insider told Daily Mail. Stressing that he cares about Ben, but believing Garner should not take responsibility for his marital woes, the insider explained, “He cares deeply for Ben and sympathizes with what he is going through with Jennifer, but it doesn’t mean Jen should be the one to resolve her ex-husband’s issues with his current wife. That doesn’t make sense to anyone.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Ben Affleck is currently residing in a $100,000-a-month rental property in Brentwood, close to Garner’s neighbourhood. His move has fueled rumours of a split between the couple, who rekindled their romance in 2022. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly facing challenges in their marriage. Garner was believed to be attempting to reconcile the couple and was seen visiting him, possibly offering advice. Sources claim Garner’s rumoured fiancé, is growing weary of her involvement in trying to 'fix' Affleck’s relationship with the Atlas star.

‘Not Jen's responsibility to fix things between Ben and JLO’

Apart from Ben, Garner also shares a very good relationship with Jenny From The Block singer, who reportedly approached her seeking help amid marital vows. As per Daily Mail’s earlier information, “JLo has been confiding in Jen because she knows that she is one of the only people in the world who would understand what she is going through.”

However, the source told the outlet, "John wants nothing more than for Ben to be okay, but it isn’t his girlfriend’s responsibility to play babysitter to him." He also reportedly believes that it's up to Ben to figure things out on his own, and for his wife to handle.

"That is for Ben to figure out on his own and for his wife to handle. It isn’t Jen’s responsibility, and he has told her this.

Garner and Miller romance ‘unaffected’ by Ben and Jen’s split drama

A different individual speaking to the British publication mentioned that Miller is attempting to avoid getting involved in the ongoing controversy with Affleck, and emphasized that his bond with Garner hasn't been affected by this. He is aware that the actress is an amazing mother and a friend who is solely focused on safeguarding her children, and is also available for Ben whenever he requires her support.

For those unaware, both JLO and the Accountant star recently celebrated their son Samuel’s graduation event at their Brentwood property after seemingly keeping their distance at the school event. Garner was also present on both occasions. However, the couple kept their wedding bands on full display, with fans hoping for things to smooth over between them soon.