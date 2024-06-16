Ben Affleck ‘spends time with Jennifer Lopez’ at LA home right before ex Garner visits his rental house: Report

Jennifer Garner has returned to her ex Ben Affleck’s rental property in Brentwood after claims that he paid a visit to his wife in their LA house. This visit comes just as reports surface claiming Jennifer Lopez has given up on trying to salvage their marriage. Earlier, a source claimed that John Miller, Garner’s boyfriend, is ‘bothered’ by how involved she is in her ex’s marital issues, but it looks like the actress is more than determined to save the marriage. Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, pic credit- BACKGRID via pagesix

Ben Affleck ‘meets Jennifer Lopez at their LA home’

Rumours of Ben and Jen’s split have been making headlines for some time now and only intensified when the Accountant star moved out of their $60 million shared mansion in Beverly Hills to reside in a $100,000-a-month rental property in Brentwood, close to Garner and his kids. The Daily Mail reports that just before Garner visited him at his house, he was spotted driving back, potentially after meeting J.Lo at their house in Bel Air this weekend. The report further claims that while the couple has not called it quits, they are seeking time away from each other and are also trying to buy separate housing properties.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also read: Bridgerton 3 ‘rule-breaking’ mirror scene: Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan open up about the characters' feelings

Jennifer Garner visits Ben Affleck’s rental house again

Sources say it is ‘definitely’ Jennifer Garner giving her best advice to save the lovebirds' marriage. The trio, known for their excellent co-parenting, were last spotted together at their son Samuel’s graduation party at Affleck’s home. Recently, however, a UK outlet’s camera lenses caught the Daredevil actress trying to punch in the home’s passcode from her car as she entered the property moments after Affleck arrived back from LA with a glum look on his face. She sported a cream-coloured sweater with her hair let down.

Also read: Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller thinks it's ‘not her job to fix’ ex Ben Affleck’s marital issues: Report

JLO is ‘done trying to save marriage’

"Jenny has had enough; she really tried, but she can't do any more. It's not getting better; it's getting worse," a source told the Daily Mail on Saturday, emphasising that Lopez has given up on their troubled marriage despite trying to maintain a united front for their kids. The singer, who recently canceled her million-dollar LA residency, is said to be prioritizing her family at the moment. Meanwhile, Garner has been supportive of Affleck and has attempted to persuade him to save his marriage, to the point that her partner Miller believes "it's not her responsibility to fix things" in her ex's life.