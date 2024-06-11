Boxing star Ryan Garcia breaks silence following arrest at Beverly Hills Hotel, ‘I've been dealing…’

Ryan Garcia broke silence on his felony vandalism arrest in an emotional statement issued Sunday. The boxing star was led away in handcuffs by cops at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Following his arrest, Garcia was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. The 25-year-old opened up on dealing with “incredible stress and pressure” in the statement shared by his publicist, Sarah Fink. Lightweight champion boxer Ryan Garcia was arrested on Saturday for felony vandalism(Getty Images via AFP)

Ryan Garcia opens up on personal battles

A day after his arrest, the lightweight champion reflected on his mother's recent breast cancer diagnosis. Expressing his gratitude for fans, Garcia said, “It’s always love. Thanks to my fans for always supporting me. [Y’all] know I’ve been dealing with incredible stress, pressure and now the devastating news of my mom’s health.” “Love and compassion wins. Always,” he added.

The controversial boxer also shared a number of cryptic tweets on X, formerly Twitter. In light of his recent arrest and potential suspension over the usage of PEDs, Garcia drew parallels between him and other famous figures like Donald Trump and Britney Spears.

“I’m worried :( I have to be at this weird hospital and they are trying to give me medicine and they have me on a hold for who knows how long, they will determine. Pray for me. God help me,” he tweeted following his arrest. In another tweet, Garcia said, “Free Ryan.”

Comparing himself to Trump and Spears, Garcia wrote, “Kinda funny both trump and I are in jail I don’t know if he is in jail but I know he got convicted This sucks, But I love Jesus I will be okay,” and “I feel like I’m Ryan Spears Aka Britney Spears This sucks :( I never hurt anyone I’ve only ever loved everyone prayed for people And try to make a change in this cruel world I love you Christ Jesus Amen.”

Garcia's manager, Lupe Valencia, also expressed concern for him over his personal struggles in a statement issued Sunday. “Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden,” Valencia said. “The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges.”

“We are working diligently to provide Ryan with the resources he needs. Our team is committed to ensuring that he receives the appropriate help and care to address both his immediate and long-term well-being,” Valencia added, according to USA Today.