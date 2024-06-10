Trump to sit for interview with probation officers after historic guilty verdict

Donald Trump is set to be interviewed by New York probation officers on Monday. This comes after the former US president's historic conviction in the hush money trial, where he was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. The virtual interview will take place from his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, where he will be seated alongside his lawyer, Todd Blanch. Donald Trump is scheduled to be interviewed by New York City probation officers Monday(Getty Images via AFP)

Probation officers to interview Trump

The interview was confirmed by Judge Juan Merchan shortly after Trump's conviction. “We will order a probation report,” Merchan announced in the courtroom. “Mr. Blanche, the clerk of the court will give you instructions on how to go about scheduling that interview and getting that probation report,” per The Hill.

A New York City probation officer will use the interview in a pre-sentencing report for Merchan. Trump's sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention. The presumptive GOP nominee could be sentenced to probation or up to 4 years in state prison on each count, with a maximum of 20 years.

The primary purpose of conducting a pre-sentencing probation interview is to create a report that provides the judge with more information about the defendant. The resulting information can potentially assist the Judge, Merchan in this case, to determine the appropriate punishment for Trump's crimes.

Given the high-profile nature of Trump's case, former New York Supreme Court judge Diane Kiesel said, “It would be too disruptive for the former president to come to the probation office in New York City.” “The press would be all over the building and the Secret Service would have to be there, too. It makes more sense to do it this way,” Kiesel added, per BBC.