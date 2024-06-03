Ivanka Trump dons gym wear for first public appearance since father's guilty verdict

Ivanka Trump made her first public appearance Sunday since her father, Donald Trump, was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records before a Manhattan jury last week. The 42-year-old, who served as an Advisor to the President during the Trump administration, was spotted wearing form-fitting gym clothes outside a Four Seasons hotel in Miami. Ivanka Trump makes first public appearance since her father's historic conviction(Reuters photo)

Ivanka Trump steps out in style after father's historic conviction

Ivanka stepped out in style following her father's historic conviction, rocking an all-black gym attire paired with white sneakers and matching socks. She also wore a stylish pair of pink sunglasses and kept her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the photos obtained by New York Post, the former first daughter can be seen chatting with Marianne Fonseca, Brazillian model and CEO of Gente. The outlet adds that the duo briefly engaged in a conversation before heading out together.

Although Ivanka has kept a low profile since Trump's guilty verdict, she took to social media to share a childhood photo of herself sitting on her father's lap. “I love you dad,” Ivanka wrote on the picture shared on her Instagram story just hours after the hush money trial verdict.

The presumptive GOP nominee is the first US President in history to be convicted of a criminal offence. The 77-year-old addressed his guilty verdict in a Fox News interview on Sunday, where he revealed that he is “okay” with either jail time or house arrest when asked about his potential punishments.

“I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying, ‘Oh no, you don’t want to do that to the president.’ I said: You don’t beg for anything,” he added.

However, Trump noted that the trial had been “tougher” on his family, especially his wife, Melania. “She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her. I mean, she’s fine. But it’s … you know, she [Melania] has to read all this crap,” Trump said.