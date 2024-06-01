Ivanka Trump after exiting politics, joins 'gloomy' Donald, Melania, and Barron post verdict

Donald Trump’s 'favourite' child, Ivanka, is openly showing support for her dad after he was announced guilty in a controversial Hush M.oney Trial. Breaking her silence with a social media post just hours after the verdict, Ivanka, who stepped down from politics after serving as a senior advisor during Trump’s government, has sparked speculation about her future intentions as she reportedly joined the 'gloomy' Trump family along with her husband Jared Kushner Former President Donald Trump, left, talks to his daughter Ivanka Trump as they wait for the start of a UFC 299 mixed martial arts bout, early Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Miami. (AP)

Ivanka Trump returns to family fold

The 42-year-old previously held the position of senior advisor in the Trump administration and served as the Director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship. Amid her father's 2024 presidential bid, she consciously refrained from engaging in political activities, citing her commitment to prioritising the well-being of her family and children.

Page six reports that the second child of Donald from her first wife Ivana has currently “swept into town to support her dad amid the fallout from the hush money hearings.” This comes shortly after insiders spotted Melania and Barron inside the Trump Tower. “Everyone has gathered around Trump.”

Trump family turns ‘gloomy’ after Hush Money verdict

According to reports, the former First Lady was reportedly present inside the Trump Tower during the hearing. Despite the recent conviction, the family has continued to stand by Trump, who now is the first former US president to face criminal charges.

“Everyone says Melania and the entire family are rallying around the former president. But the mood is nonetheless gloomy and gloomier right now. [The verdict] is definitely viewed as a downer at Mar-a-Lago,” the source told Pagesix.

Donald Trump spoke to all his children post-verdict

Donald and his children are reportedly sticking together during the hard time. All five kids, most of whom are politically active excluding Barron, who pulled back from his latest GOP stint, and Ivanka, who is staying away from the political scene, reportedly had a long talk with Donald Trump. “Trump talked to both Melania and all his children, including Ivanka. [But] Trump says the real verdict will take place in November when the people vote.”

In 2022, Ivanka firmly denied any involvement in the 2024 presidential bid when questioned about her role. However, recent reports suggest that the businesswoman, who recently posted a powerful social media message expressing love for her father after his verdict, is now considering the possibility of re-entering the campaign fray.