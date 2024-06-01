Jennifer Lopez 'devastated,' cancels million-dollar tour amid Ben Affleck split rumours and low sales

Jennifer Lopez's summer plans just took an unexpected turn. The superstar abruptly cancelled her 'This Is Me...Now' tour, leaving fans with more questions than answers. JLo released a brief statement explaining why she is pulling the plug on the show despite everything being planned and tickets going on sale. However, fans think there's more to the story. Could it be the rumoured issues in her relationship with Ben Affleck, or is there something else going on? With whispers of low ticket sales and other factors, JLo is back in the spotlight, but not for the reasons she might have hoped. Jennifer Lopez is seen in web film, Atlas.(AP Photo)

Jennifer Lopez cancels her upcoming tour

On May 31st, the pop icon dropped a bombshell on fans, personally announcing the cancellation of her This Is Me... Now tour. The 30-city tour was meant to be a victory lap, but the Jenny from the Block singer took to her OntheJLO newsletter to apologise to her fans and assured that she would make it up to them in the future.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she wrote. “Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time...”

Why is Jennifer Lopez cancelling her upcoming tour?

The news of her tour cancellation comes just a day after reports surfaced that MGM Grand was feeling 'nervous' about her $90 million Las Vegas residency amid low sales. “MGM is watching her not doing well on the road. They are very nervous,” an insider earlier told Pagesix.

Now, a different source tells ET that the real reason behind this decision has something to do with her family. For months now, rumours of a split between JLo and Ben Affleck have been circulating, with the couple reportedly living apart during this rough patch. “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” the source said.

Originally titled This Is Me...Now to reflect her rekindled love with Ben Affleck, the rebranded This Is Me... Live was supposed to celebrate a triumphant return after her 2019 tour. The tour reportedly grossed over $50 Million with sold-out venues across all the stops. However, the source emphasised that the decision to cancel the tour wasn't due to poor ticket sales, but instead, it was because of individual circumstances and a wish to be with her kids.

The insider also revealed insights regarding reports of low ticket sales, noting that there had been a recent surge in concert sales, with certain markets showing strong performance.