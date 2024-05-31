Ivanka Trump breaks silence after dad Donald Trump's shocking conviction in Hush Money scandal

The final verdict of Donald Trump's Hush Money trial has made history, as he becomes the first former US president convicted of felony charges on Thursday. Following an extensive 7-week trial dubbed as Hush Money trial, a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying documents to tuck away a payment aimed at silencing a porn star prior to the 2016 election. Interestingly, Ivanka Trump, known for her limited engagement in her father's political sphere this time, has now offered her reaction to the verdict. In this file photo, US President Donald Trump, accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, waves as they walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.(AP File Photo)

Ivanka Trump on Trump’s hush money verdict

Following the legal developments on Thursday, Ivanka, Donald Trump's second child with his first wife Ivana, took to social media to share a throwback picture. The photo shows a young Trump cradling his daughter Ivanka, with the caption "I love you Dad" and a heart emoji. The public release of Ivanka's gesture, the first since the Hush Money trial, implies that despite the Republican 2024 presidential nominee being found guilty on all 34 counts, his family remains staunchly supportive.

Ivanka Trump shares throwback photo with father after his felony conviction in Hush Money trial, family support evident.(Ivanka Trump's IG)

Ivanka Trump ‘fully supportive’ of her dad

In 2022, when questioned about her potential involvement in Trump’s 2024 presidential bid, Ivanka made it clear that she wouldn't be venturing into the political sphere this time. Instead, she expressed her desire to prioritize her young children and family. The 42-year-old earlier served as a senior advisor in Trump's government and also held the position of Director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship.

A source told The Post, “Ivanka is fully supportive of her dad and loves him very much despite his conviction.”

Donald Trump found guilty in hush money trail

The verdict was read at approximately 5 p.m. by the Manhattan Supreme Court, following two days of deliberation. During the seven weeks of the "controversial" trial, adult actress Stormy Daniels and former Trump lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen both testified against the president and made some shocking allegations. The former President of the United States was accused of covering up a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels as part of an effort to suppress sex scandals that could have potentially led to the collapse of his 2016 political campaign.